The Gaslight Anthem announce spring tour with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe

The Gaslight Anthem returned to "full time status as a band" in 2022, and they've announced a new round of tour dates for this spring. The May US shows include their first dates in the South in eight years, along with new Northeastern dates, and they'll be bringing Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe along as support, varying by date. See all dates below.

The run includes a Huntington, NY show at The Paramount on May 26, and an Atlantic City, NJ show at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, both of which are with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting today (2/14) at 12 PM.

Oso Oso, who released one of the best punk albums of 2022, Sore Thumb, are also touring with Microwave.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM: 2023 TOUR

May 1, 2023 House of Blues Houston Houston, TX

May 2, 2023 The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX

May 3, 2023 South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

May 6, 2023 Shaky Knees Festival Atlanta, GA

May 7, 2023 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

May 9, 2023 Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL

May 10, 2023 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

May 12, 2023 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

May 14, 2023 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

May 16, 2023 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

May 17, 2023 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

May 19, 2023 Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City, NJ

May 20, 2023 Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY

May 21, 2023 The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT

May 23, 2023 State Theatre Portland, ME

May 25, 2023 The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA

May 26, 2023 The Paramount Huntington, NY

May 27, 2023 Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY