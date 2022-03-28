The Gaslight Anthem announce tour dates with Jeff Rosenstock and Tigers Jaw
The Gaslight Anthem revealed last week that they're returning to "full time status as a band," with a sixth album and a tour planned. Album info is still TBA, but they did just announce the dates for their tour, which includes one US leg with Jeff Rosenstock and one with Tigers Jaw, as well as UK/Europe dates.
The US dates include Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, Denver, Chicago, Niagara Falls, Detroit, Boston, DC, and more (no NYC). Tickets for all dates go on fan presale Tuesday (3/29) at 10 AM local (password = tga2022), and the general public on-sale begins Friday (4/1) at 10 AM local. All are listed below.
The Gaslight Anthem -- 2022 Tour Dates
AUGUST
9 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
11 - Koln, DE - Palladium
12 - Eschwege, DE - Open Flair Festival
13 - Puttlingen, DE - Rocco del Schlacko
14 - Munchen, DE - Zenith
16 - Bremen, DE - Pier2
18 - London, UK - OVO Wembley Arena
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Edinburgh, UK - O2 Academy
21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
23 - Dublin, IE - National Stadium
24 - Belfast, NI - The Telegraph Building
SEPTEMBER
13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre †
14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO †
16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic †
17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium †
18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre †
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union †
21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium †
23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre †
24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis †
26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre †
27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre †
30 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre ^
OCTOBER
2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ^
4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^
† w/ special guest Tigers Jaw
^ w/ special guest Jeff Rosenstock