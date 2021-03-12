The Gaslight Anthem members form Forgivers, release debut song “Some Future”

Forgivers is a new band featuring The Gaslight Anthem members Alex Rosamilia and Alex Levine along with Rosamilia's Dead Swords bandmate Trevor Reddell on drums and The Ratchets' Jed Winokur on lead vocals. They've just released their first single, "Some Future," a grungy, shoegazy, '90s-inspired song that reminds me of Chrome-era Catherine Wheel.

"I’m trying to get back to what I could have been doing this entire time but was too blind to see it," said Rosamilia. "Music is fun again. I feel like I’m getting to do this all over again with the knowledge that I have, and I want to make sure that I do it right."

Levine adds, "And the four of us have done this so many times with other people that we know when it feels right and when it really feels right. And this really, really feels right."

Watch the video for the new song here:

