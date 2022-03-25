The Gaslight Anthem return to “full time status,” promising new album & tour

The Gaslight Anthem returned in 2018 with live shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The '59 Sound, but then they went back into hibernation. However, now they're back once again, and this time they say they're in it for the long haul. They're currently working on their sixth album, the followup to 2014's Get Hurt, and they say they'll announce a tour in the coming days.

Frontman Brian Fallon writes, "Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us."

Stay tuned for more info. Meanwhile, read our review of their '59 Sound show from Bowery Ballroom in 2018, and watch a live video from 2015 below...

