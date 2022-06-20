The Gaslight Anthem made their return with surprise NJ show, add NYC with Jeff Rosenstock to tour

Back in March, The Gaslight Anthem announced that they'd be returning to "full time status as a band," and they announced a fall tour with Jeff Rosenstock and Tigers Jaw. They got their return started earlier than expected, however, when they played a surprise set at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads on Saturday night (6/18), for what was to have been Brian Fallon's third solo show at the venue (rescheduled from December). "SURPRISE!!!! Looks like I decided to turn my third solo show @crossroadsgarwoodnj to a secret first @thegaslightanthem show!,” Fallon wrote on Instagram. "Good thing we live-streamed it."

It was Gaslight Anthem's first show since 2018, when they returned to celebrate the tenth anniversary of The '59 Sound, and tickets for the livestream are available until Saturday (6/25). You can see the setlist, and some fan-taken video clips, below.

Gaslight Anthem also added a NYC date to their tour, at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 28. It's with Jeff Rosenstock, and tickets go on sale Friday, 6/24 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, 6/21 at 10 AM.

See Gaslight Anthem's updated dates below.

SETLIST: THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM @ CROSSROADS, 6/18/2022

Howl

Great Expectations

Old White Lincoln

Mae

We Came to Dance

Handwritten

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues

1930

Mulholland Drive

Stay Vicious

Film Noir

The Patient Ferris Wheel

The Diamond Church Street Choir

Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts

Come as You Are (Nirvana)

American Slang

45

The '59 Sound

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM: 2022 TOUR

SEPTEMBER 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO †

SEPTEMBER 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic †

SEPTEMBER 17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium †

SEPTEMBER 18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union †

SEPTEMBER 21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium †

SEPTEMBER 23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis †

SEPTEMBER 26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre †

SEPTEMBER 28 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

SEPTEMBER 30 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre ^

OCTOBER 1 - Toronto, ONT - RBC Echo Beach ^

OCTOBER 2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ^

OCTOBER 4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

OCTOBER 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

OCTOBER 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ^

OCTOBER 8 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

† w/ special guest Tigers Jaw

^ w/ special guest Jeff Rosenstock