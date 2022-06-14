The Get Up Kids announce ‘Four Minute Mile’ tour with Sparta

Influential emo vets The Get Up Kids recently revealed that they'll be performing their classic 1997 debut album Four Minute Mile in full for its 25th anniversary at Riot Fest, and now they announced a full headlining tour that fill find them playing the entire album, plus that same year's Woodson EP, with support from fellow emo vets Sparta. This is the stuff Elder Emo dreams are made of.

The tour hits NYC on September 25 at Irving Plaza and Asbury Park on September 28 at House of Independents. Tickets go on sale Thursday (6/16) at noon wit presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Here's what we said about Four Minute Mile in our retrospective list on punk and pop punk albums from 1997:

The Get Up Kids' 1997 debut album Four Minute Mile combined the driving, hooky indie-punk of Superchunk and the more tangled sounds of Midwest emo and helped create the blueprint for early/mid 2000s emo-pop in the process. Whether or not The Get Up Kids wear that badge proudly is a different story, but they broke a lot of musical ground and I'm of the opinion that it should be celebrated. Their 1999 sophomore album Something To Write Home About is their crowning achievement, but the seeds were already being sewn on the rougher Four Minute Mile which was pretty influential itself too. It's more than just a dry run for STWHA; it's home to all-time Get Up Kids classics like "Don't Hate Me," "Coming Clean," "No Love" and "Shorty" that still sound great today, and it's a distinctly different album than the one that followed it. STWHA is nearly perfect but Four Minute Mile is charmingly flawed, and sometimes you're craving something rawer and punkier than the more polished-up and ballad-inclusive Something To Write Home About. For those times, there's Four Minute Mile.

Watch a video from the recent Four Minute Mile livestream:

The Get Up Kids / Sparta -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/22 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

8/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

8/26 Mesa, AZ @ Nile

8/27 Pamona, CA @ Glass House

8/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

8/29 San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre

8/31 Portland, OR @ Revolution

9/1 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/3 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/4 Denver, CO @ Gothic

9/17 Chicago, IL @ RIOT FEST

9/18 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

9/20 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

9/21 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/23 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/24 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/25 NYC @ Irving Plaza

9/27 Baltimore @ Soundstage

9/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

9/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer