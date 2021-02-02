The Get Up Kids playing ‘Something To Write Home About’ on Valentine’s Day livestream

Two days after Jimmy Eat World perform Clarity on a livestream, The Get Up Kids will perform another of 1999's best emo albums, Something To Write Home About, on one. It goes down on Valentine's Day (naturally), at 8:30 PM ET. Tickets and merch bundles are on sale now, and stream playback will be available through 10 AM ET on February 21.

Something To Write Home About probably needs no introduction at this point, but if you've never heard it, you can stream it below. It influenced countless bands and it remains timeless.