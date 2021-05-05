The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain & more playing outdoor show in Worcester

LA melodic metalcore vets The Ghost Inside are playing a big outdoor Northeast show at Worcester, MA's Palladium Outdoors on August 28 and they've got a pretty stacked support lineup: Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain, Currents, and Great American Ghost. It's a rescheduled date; previously purchased tickets will be honored and you can also buy tickets now.

The Ghost Inside are also playing Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival about a week later, but it's the only upcoming US date at the moment for Every Time I Die and The Acacia Strain. ETID have a highly anticipated new album due this year, and The Acacia Strain released their very good Slow Decay last year. We also included classics by ETID and TAS in our list of 15 seminal albums from metalcore's second wave.

