The Gloria Record reissuing ‘Start Here’ on vinyl, release rarity “The Dead Brother”

Chris Simpson and Jeremy Gomez's post-Mineral band The Gloria Record will follow last year's 20th anniversary reissue of A Lull In Traffic EP with a reissue of their 2002 debut full-length Start Here. It comes out April 16 via Big Scary Monsters on black double vinyl with four bonus tracks, including the rarity "The Dead Brother," a live version of "L’Anniversaire Triste," and demos of "I Was Born In Omaha" and "My Funeral Party."

Chris Simpson says:

What I remember most about making ‘Start Here’ was the immersive experience. We made three separate trips to Lincoln, NE and set up camp at Presto! Recording, home of the infamous Mogis brothers, Mike and AJ. We had recorded ‘A Lull In Traffic’ with them the year prior when they were still operating Dead Space out of the basement of their shared house. We moved in and laid out sleeping bags in random corners and isolation booths of the studio and commenced to working around the clock for two weeks at a time on each trip. Mike was kind and trusting enough to leave us to it at night when he left after our evening trip to the bars on O Street, retiring to his one room apartment a few blocks away. He would come in in the mornings and try to make sense of what we had done in his absence the night before, and plan our days work ahead. We were all very excited about the record we were making and had grand ambitions of world domination in its wake. We had no label when we started and had to borrow money from friends to fund the recording.

The making of 'Start Here' will always be tied in my mind to the events of September 11, 2001. We were on our last of three trips to Nebraska to finish the record when the events of that fateful day occurred. Because all air travel was shut down we were stranded in Nebraska for a spell. We had already scheduled mastering of the record in Omaha, so we made our way there for the ceremonious ritual of mastering/sequencing. I remember crying listening to the record all finished and together. Some of that was surely the catharsis of finishing something we had spent so much time on and that had felt so hard to make. Some of it was an acknowledgement that our world had changed irreversibly. We used to refer to the last two tracks on the record (‘Salvation Army’ and ‘Ambulance’) as the Twin Towers (this was prior to 09/11). To me, the sound of the string break before the ending of ‘Salvation Army’ and those lyrics sum it up: “the world’s attached to strings that pull us to the sun where we’ll burn for what we’ve done…” and then the incendiary outro is the sound of those buildings coming down. And ‘Ambulance’ is the denouement, but kind of a shell-shocked feeling. Looking back on it now it strikes me as a womblike work that tells the story of a Great Depression I was in the throes of at the time, and an isolation that felt like it couldn’t be broken or sustained. I turned 27 that month too and there was a sense that my youth and opportunity were slipping away, my own twin towers of innocence and idealism crumbling as well. During the subsequent touring I think we all started to come out of our shells a bit. I know I lightened up a lot. Regardless, I think it will always be a difficult and complex record for me to look back on.