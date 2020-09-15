The Go-Go’s help launch new ’80s-themed American Girl doll, “Courtney”

American Girl has launched a new '80s themed doll named Courtney, a "video-game lover with a totally rad style who dreams to make games of her own." She's also got acid-wash denim, slouchy boots, likes Pac-Man and Care Bears, and her accessories include a pastel-colored double cassette boombox that, given some of the promotional pictures, has her as a fan of Say Anything.

Helping launch the new doll are '80s icons The Go-Gos, who appeared on the TODAY Show to talk about the line. "I think what (American Girl) wants to do with the Courtney doll is bring attention to what that era was like for women," said Kathy Valentine. "The feminist movement had come about in the '60s and '70s, and in the '80s you started seeing women in politics more. You saw them going into tech and getting the results of the hard work of the feminist pioneers."

This is American Girl's first "historical" character in three years. Go-Go's guitarist and songwriter Jane Wiedlin says, "They started calling The Go-Go's music 'golden oldies' a while ago. But, on the other hand, it's very flattering that the '80s are back. I think you just kind of have to embrace it because time marches on."

Courtney and her accessories -- including a working Pac-Man game -- will be available online starting on September 15, and in American Girl stores on September 25. In keeping with the video game theme, American Girl Doll is matching donations to Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and will offer four $5000 scholarships to help further computer science education.

The Go-Go's recently released new single "Club Zero" which coincided with the release of The Go-Go's documentary on Showtime.