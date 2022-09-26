The Go! Team announce new album, share pro-choice anthem “Divebomb”
The Go! Team have announced The Get Up Sequences Part Two which will be out February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries. (Part One was out July 2021.) Bandleader Ian Parton calls it "an international patchwork. A global fruit salad. A United Nations of Sound.” The album features vocal contributions from West Africa's All Star Feminine Band, Indian Bollywood playback singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato from J-Pop indie band Lucie Too, Detroit rapper IndigoYaj, Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott, and former Apples in Stereo member Hilarie Bratset.
The first single is "Divebomb," a pro-choice dance anthem featuring IndigoYaj and The Go! Team's signature slice-and-dice patchwork style. “Protest songs have always been a balancing act,” says Parton. “If you're too sledgehammer it's cringey -- like the Scorpions' ‘Winds of Change’ or something -- but at the same time given the stuff they’re trying to pull with abortion rights it feels weird to ignore it.” You can watch the video below.
The Go! Team also have UK tour dates lined up for the spring. Check out their schedule below.
The Get Up Sequence Part Two
Look Away, Look Away
Divebomb
Getting To Know (All The Ways We're Wrong For Each Other)
Stay and Ask Me In a Different Way
The Me Frequency
Whammy-O
But We Keep On Trying
Sock It To Me
Going
Nowhere
Gemini
Train Song
Baby
The Go-Team - 2022 Tour Dates
3rd March, Cambridge, Junction
4th March, Southampton, Engine Rooms
5th March, Margate, Dreamland
9th March, Reading, Sub 89
10th March, Newcastle, Boiler Shop
11th March, Birmingham, The Mill
12th March, Bristol, The Fleece
16th March, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
17th March, Sheffield, Leadmill
18th March, Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
19th March, Glasgow, SWG3
25th March, Manchester, Gorilla
26h March, Leeds, Brudenell
31st March, London, Lafayette
1st April, Brighton, Chalk