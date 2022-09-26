The Go! Team announce new album, share pro-choice anthem “Divebomb”

The Go! Team have announced The Get Up Sequences Part Two which will be out February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries. (Part One was out July 2021.) Bandleader Ian Parton calls it "an international patchwork. A global fruit salad. A United Nations of Sound.” The album features vocal contributions from West Africa's All Star Feminine Band, Indian Bollywood playback singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato from J-Pop indie band Lucie Too, Detroit rapper IndigoYaj, Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott, and former Apples in Stereo member Hilarie Bratset.

The first single is "Divebomb," a pro-choice dance anthem featuring IndigoYaj and The Go! Team's signature slice-and-dice patchwork style. “Protest songs have always been a balancing act,” says Parton. “If you're too sledgehammer it's cringey -- like the Scorpions' ‘Winds of Change’ or something -- but at the same time given the stuff they’re trying to pull with abortion rights it feels weird to ignore it.” You can watch the video below.

The Go! Team also have UK tour dates lined up for the spring. Check out their schedule below.

The Get Up Sequence Part Two loading...

The Get Up Sequence Part Two

Look Away, Look Away

Divebomb

Getting To Know (All The Ways We're Wrong For Each Other)

Stay and Ask Me In a Different Way

The Me Frequency

Whammy-O

But We Keep On Trying

Sock It To Me

Going

Nowhere

Gemini

Train Song

Baby

The Go-Team - 2022 Tour Dates

3rd March, Cambridge, Junction

4th March, Southampton, Engine Rooms

5th March, Margate, Dreamland

9th March, Reading, Sub 89

10th March, Newcastle, Boiler Shop

11th March, Birmingham, The Mill

12th March, Bristol, The Fleece

16th March, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

17th March, Sheffield, Leadmill

18th March, Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

19th March, Glasgow, SWG3

25th March, Manchester, Gorilla

26h March, Leeds, Brudenell

31st March, London, Lafayette

1st April, Brighton, Chalk