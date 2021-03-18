The Go! Team announce new album, share “World Remember Me Now”

The Go! Team have announced their sixth album, Get Up Sequences Part One, which will be out July 2 via Memphis Industries. The lead single is "World Remember Me Now," which features singer Ninja with the Kansas City Girls Choir, as well as an infectious steel drum hook. “I’ve always been interested in people’s daily routines - what people do all day” says Go! Team bandleader Ian Parton. “It was written ages ago but has become strangely relevant to the world now. It’s easy to feel forgotten at the moment." You can watch the video below

While the band's exuberance is still front and center, behind the scenes was not as sunny. “I lost hearing in my right ear halfway during the making of this record" says Ian Parton. "I woke up one Thursday in October 2019 and my hearing was different in some way - it fluctuated over a few weeks and at one point everything sounded like a Dalek. I seem to remember listening to music was bordering on unbearable. Over time it settled into just a tiny bit of hi end being audible on my right side. I thought the hearing loss was from playing music too loud over the years but it turns out I was just unlucky and it was a rare condition called Menieres. It was traumatic to keep listening to songs I knew well but which suddenly sounded different and it was an odd juxtaposition to listen to upbeat music when I was on such a downer. The trauma of losing my hearing gave the music a different dimension for me and it transformed the album into more of a life raft.”

Get Up Sequences Part One includes last year's singles "Cookie Scene" and you can check out the album's artwork and tracklist below. You can also read the album notes which were written by legendary DJ, filmmaker and Big Audio Dynamite member Don Letts.

Tracklist

1. Let the Seasons Work

2. Cookie Scene

3. A Memo for Maceo

4. We Do it but Never Know Why

5. Freedom Now

6. Pow

7. I Loved You Better

8. A Bee Without its Sting

9. Tame the Great Plains

10. World Remember Me Now

DON LETTS ON THE GO TEAM'S 'GET UP SEQUENCES PART ONE