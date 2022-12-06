The Go! Team’s Ian Parton tell us about his favorite music, movies and TV of 2022

The Go! Team are getting ready to release The Get Up Sequences Part Two on February 3 via Memphis Industries. A sequel to 2021's Part One, the album features vocal contributions from West Africa's Star Feminine Band, Indian Bollywood playback singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato from J-Pop indie band Lucie Too, Detroit rapper IndigoYaj, Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott, and former Apples in Stereo member Hilarie Bratset. You can check out very fun video for new single "Whammy O" below.

We're deep into Year-End List Season and Go! Team leader Ian Parton was nice enough to send us his, featuring albums, television and movies. Check that out, with a few words about each item, below.

The Go! Team will be on tour in the UK in 2023 and those dates are listed below.

Ian Parton from The Go! Team - Favorite Albums, Movies & TV of 2022

ALBUMS

The Soundcarriers - Wilds

Such an underrated band. Instantly recognisable: cavernous drums, pingy ride cymbals, clicky Gainsbourg bass, tropicalia lady/gent vocals to soundtrack yr Rio oceanside drive. Wwhy doesn’t everyone know about this band?

Los Bitchos - Let the Festivities Begin!

4 cool laydeez obsessed with lead-lines, Turkish twang, surf throwdowns -- backcombed to oblivion.

Star Feminine Band - In Paris

A teenage, all-girl band from Benin who wear matching traditional dress when they play. Formed in an after school music club in their small village, they are now touring the world with their sound: joyous and ramshackle in the best way. We were lucky enough to have them sing on 2 songs on the upcoming Go! Team record.

MOVIES

Triangle of Sadness

A story as neat and symmetrical as an isosceles. It’s about currency and how it can flip in an instant. The 15 minutes of ultra rich folk puking set to thrash metal is the most punk rock thing I’ve seen all year.

Flux Gourmet

I love films that have rules and don’t try to justify or explain why. So in Peter Strickland’s world there are sonic caterers -- people who make music out of food -- that’s the deal. Are you in?

Boiling Point

The camera gliding around a London restaurant on the busiest night of the year and the tension climbs and climbs - shot all in one take, watching was a similar sensation to getting on a 90 minute ghost train.

TV SHOWS

The White Lotus

For me it’s like a cross between Mike Leigh and Bret Easton Ellis. Like Leigh, Mike White really clearly sets out all the characters, drops them into supercharged situations and then lets them play out to their amped up, batshit conclusions. It feels more controlled and purposeful than any other TV I’ve seen -- no one is let off the hook.

Marriage

Possibly the most awkward TV show I've ever seen -- which is fine by me. Showing not telling and unafraid to have 5 minutes of someone unloading a dishwasher. More drama in a facial expression than any car chase.

Get Back

Almost creating a new genre of TV, seeming to have more in common with VR than a regular music doc. A real time hangout with the Fabs. Showing the Beatles practising the same song 10 times where others would show it once -- the usual rules didn’t apply.

The Go! Team - 2023 Tour Dates

3rd March, Cambridge, Junction

4th March, Southampton, Engine Rooms

5th March, Margate, Dreamland

9th March, Reading, Sub 89

10th March, Birmingham, The Mill

11th March, Newcastle, Boiler Shop

12th March, Bristol, The Fleece

16th March, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

17th March, Sheffield, Leadmill

18th March, Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

19th March, Glasgow, SWG3

25th March, Manchester, Gorilla

26h March, Leeds, Brudenell

30th March, London, Lafayette

31st March, London, Lafayette SOLD OUT

1st April, Brighton, Chalk