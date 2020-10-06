The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick prep debut LP for CYLS (steam a track)

The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick is a new emo band from Philly (presumably named after Peter Handke's 1970 novel turned 1972 film) with a lineup as lengthy as their name. They've got six members ("sometimes seven, if you believe their Facebook page," says a press release), with strings, keys, bells, and two lead vocalists augmenting the traditional rock band setup. If you think that sounds a little like the similarly long-named The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die on paper, you wouldn't be far off, and their new song "We Love You So Much" is a refreshing take on the kind of climactic emo/post-rock/chamber pop TWIABP makes, with a rawness that TWIABP haven't had since the Whenever, If Ever days. The song's off their upcoming debut album Ways of Hearing, which is coming out October 30 via Count Your Lucky Stars (pre-order). It premieres in this post and you can listen right here:

Tracklist

An Olive Coat

We Love You So Much

Jars Filled With Rain

The Best of All Possible Worlds

The Cat Stands on My Arm

Winston's Theme

God's Country

Joseph Stalin

Closer

Everyone Around Us

