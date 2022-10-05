The Golden Dregs prep 4AD debut, share “American Airlines”

English songwriter Benjamin Woods, better known as The Golden Dregs, has signed to 4AD for his third album, On Grace & Dignity, out February 10. The album was written, recorded, and produced in his childhood bedroom in Truro, Cornwall, after he lost his job and moved back home in 2020. Per a press release:

The only work he could get was as a labourer on a poorly run building site on the grimmest outskirts of Truro. “It was such a bleak winter – waist-deep in mud digging holes and rolling out turf on top of building waste, really grim stuff, which became the backdrop to the stories I was trying to write,” he adds, citing Raymond Carver, Lydia Davis and Richard Hugo as influences.

You can listen to the darkly contemplative "American Airlines" which comees with a Dinomoves-directed music video, which sees Benjamin and a handful of other characters trying to get by in their day-to-day. The track has several repeated hooks -- "I am the lucky one," "Got to get away sometimes," "A boy like you be so ill," "What am I supposed to do?" -- sung in Benjamin's husky baritone, reminiscent of Tom Waits. Watch "American Airlines," and check out the album art and track list below.

The Golden Dregs are touring Europe and the UK this fall in support of Ezra Furman. In 2023, he'll headline at London's Village Underground. All dates below.

The Golden Dregs, On Grace & Dignity loading...

the GOLDEN DREGS - On Grace & Dignity

1. Intro

2. American Airlines

3. How It Starts

4. Before We Fell From Grace

5. Not Even The Rain

6. Eulogy

7. Josephine

8. Vista

9. Sundown Lake

10. Beyond Reasonable Doubt

the GOLDEN DREGS - 2022-23 TOUR DATES

* Supporting Ezra Furman

October 31 – BRUGES, BELGIUM, Cactus Club

November 1– PARIS, FRANCE, Le Trabendo

November 2 – UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, TivoliVerendenberg (Pandora)

November 3 – HAMBURG, GERMANY, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

November 5 – COLOGNE, GERMANY, Kulturkirche

November 6 – BERLIN, GERMANY, Feststaal Kreuzberg

November 7 – PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, Roxy

November 8 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA, Arena Wien (Grosse Halle)

November 9 – GRAZ, AUSTRIA, Dom im Berg

November 12 – FRIBOURG, SWITZERLAND, Fri-Son

November 13 – MUNICH, GERMANY, Freiheitshalle

November 14 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Zoom

November 16 – BRIGHTON, UK, St. Georges Church

November 17 – LONDON, UK, The Roundhouse

NOVEMBER 18 – BEDFORD, UK, Esquires (HEADLINE SHOW)

November 19 – BIRMINGHAM, UK, The Mill

November 20 – GLASGOW, UK, QMU

November 21 – MANCHESTER, UK, O2 Ritz

April 6 – LONDON, UK, Village Underground (HEADLINE SHOW)