The Golden Dregs prep 4AD debut, share “American Airlines”
English songwriter Benjamin Woods, better known as The Golden Dregs, has signed to 4AD for his third album, On Grace & Dignity, out February 10. The album was written, recorded, and produced in his childhood bedroom in Truro, Cornwall, after he lost his job and moved back home in 2020. Per a press release:
The only work he could get was as a labourer on a poorly run building site on the grimmest outskirts of Truro. “It was such a bleak winter – waist-deep in mud digging holes and rolling out turf on top of building waste, really grim stuff, which became the backdrop to the stories I was trying to write,” he adds, citing Raymond Carver, Lydia Davis and Richard Hugo as influences.
You can listen to the darkly contemplative "American Airlines" which comees with a Dinomoves-directed music video, which sees Benjamin and a handful of other characters trying to get by in their day-to-day. The track has several repeated hooks -- "I am the lucky one," "Got to get away sometimes," "A boy like you be so ill," "What am I supposed to do?" -- sung in Benjamin's husky baritone, reminiscent of Tom Waits. Watch "American Airlines," and check out the album art and track list below.
The Golden Dregs are touring Europe and the UK this fall in support of Ezra Furman. In 2023, he'll headline at London's Village Underground. All dates below.
the GOLDEN DREGS - On Grace & Dignity
1. Intro
2. American Airlines
3. How It Starts
4. Before We Fell From Grace
5. Not Even The Rain
6. Eulogy
7. Josephine
8. Vista
9. Sundown Lake
10. Beyond Reasonable Doubt
the GOLDEN DREGS - 2022-23 TOUR DATES
* Supporting Ezra Furman
October 31 – BRUGES, BELGIUM, Cactus Club
November 1– PARIS, FRANCE, Le Trabendo
November 2 – UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, TivoliVerendenberg (Pandora)
November 3 – HAMBURG, GERMANY, Uebel & Gefaehrlich
November 5 – COLOGNE, GERMANY, Kulturkirche
November 6 – BERLIN, GERMANY, Feststaal Kreuzberg
November 7 – PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, Roxy
November 8 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA, Arena Wien (Grosse Halle)
November 9 – GRAZ, AUSTRIA, Dom im Berg
November 12 – FRIBOURG, SWITZERLAND, Fri-Son
November 13 – MUNICH, GERMANY, Freiheitshalle
November 14 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY, Zoom
November 16 – BRIGHTON, UK, St. Georges Church
November 17 – LONDON, UK, The Roundhouse
NOVEMBER 18 – BEDFORD, UK, Esquires (HEADLINE SHOW)
November 19 – BIRMINGHAM, UK, The Mill
November 20 – GLASGOW, UK, QMU
November 21 – MANCHESTER, UK, O2 Ritz
April 6 – LONDON, UK, Village Underground (HEADLINE SHOW)