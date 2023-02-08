The Golden Dregs share “Vista” from 4AD debut, touring around SXSW

London band The Golden Dregs release their third album, On Grace & Dignity, this week via 4AD. (It's their first for the label.) Just ahead of that the band have shared "Vista," a warmly glum song about boredom and it's dangers. There's a shabby elegance in this tale of smalltown life and you can listen below.

The Golden Dregs will be in the US in March to play SXSW and Boise's Treefort Music Fest, and while here will play shows in Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on March 9) and Los Angeles (Gold Diggers on March 23). All tour dates are listed below.

The Golden Dregs - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri 10th Feb – Brighton @ Resident Records (Solo)

Sat 11th Feb – Totnes @ Drift Records (Lunchtime)

Sat 11th Feb – Falmouth @ The Cornish Bank w/ Jam Records (Evening)

Sun 12th Feb – Bristol @ Rough Trade (Solo)

Mon 13th Feb – Nottingham @ Rough Trade (Solo)

Tues 14th – Oxford @ Truck (Solo)

Weds 15th Feb – Southsea @ Pie & Vinyl (Solo)

Thurs 16th Feb – London @ Rough Trade East (Solo)

Thurs 9th Mar - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Mon 13th - Sat 18th Mar - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Thurs 23rd Mar - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Fri 24th - Sat 25th Mar - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Thurs 6th April - London, UK @ Village Underground

Thurs 13th April - Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Fri 14th April - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Sat 15th April - Rotterdam, NE @ Motel Mozaique Festival

Mon 17th April - Brussels, BE @ AB Club

Wed 19th April - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Thurs 20th April - Oslo, NO @ Krøsset

Fri 21st April - Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen Södra Teatern

Sun 23rd April - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Mon 24th April - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Tues 25th April - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

Fri 5th May - Margate, UK @ Elsewhere

Sat 6th May - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Mon 8th May - Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

Tues 9th May - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Wed 10th May - Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room

Sat 13th May - Dublin, IRE @ The Workman's Club

Sun 14th May - Galway, IRE @ Roisin Dub

Tue 16th May - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Wed 17th May - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

Thurs 18th May - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat 20th May - Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling @ Paradiso

Thurs 3rd - Sat 5th Aug - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival