The Golden Dregs share “Vista” from 4AD debut, touring around SXSW
London band The Golden Dregs release their third album, On Grace & Dignity, this week via 4AD. (It's their first for the label.) Just ahead of that the band have shared "Vista," a warmly glum song about boredom and it's dangers. There's a shabby elegance in this tale of smalltown life and you can listen below.
The Golden Dregs will be in the US in March to play SXSW and Boise's Treefort Music Fest, and while here will play shows in Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on March 9) and Los Angeles (Gold Diggers on March 23). All tour dates are listed below.
The Golden Dregs - 2023 Tour Dates
Fri 10th Feb – Brighton @ Resident Records (Solo)
Sat 11th Feb – Totnes @ Drift Records (Lunchtime)
Sat 11th Feb – Falmouth @ The Cornish Bank w/ Jam Records (Evening)
Sun 12th Feb – Bristol @ Rough Trade (Solo)
Mon 13th Feb – Nottingham @ Rough Trade (Solo)
Tues 14th – Oxford @ Truck (Solo)
Weds 15th Feb – Southsea @ Pie & Vinyl (Solo)
Thurs 16th Feb – London @ Rough Trade East (Solo)
Thurs 9th Mar - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
Mon 13th - Sat 18th Mar - Austin, TX @ SXSW
Thurs 23rd Mar - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
Fri 24th - Sat 25th Mar - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
Thurs 6th April - London, UK @ Village Underground
Thurs 13th April - Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Fri 14th April - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
Sat 15th April - Rotterdam, NE @ Motel Mozaique Festival
Mon 17th April - Brussels, BE @ AB Club
Wed 19th April - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Thurs 20th April - Oslo, NO @ Krøsset
Fri 21st April - Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen Södra Teatern
Sun 23rd April - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Mon 24th April - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Tues 25th April - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
Fri 5th May - Margate, UK @ Elsewhere
Sat 6th May - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
Mon 8th May - Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
Tues 9th May - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
Wed 10th May - Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room
Sat 13th May - Dublin, IRE @ The Workman's Club
Sun 14th May - Galway, IRE @ Roisin Dub
Tue 16th May - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
Wed 17th May - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2
Thurs 18th May - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat 20th May - Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling @ Paradiso
Thurs 3rd - Sat 5th Aug - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival