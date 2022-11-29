The Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up coming to NYC in December

The Golden Girls Kitchen is a restaurant pop-up that pays tribute to the classic '80s sitcom featuring single ladies Rose, Dorothy, Sophia and Blanche. After debuting in Beverly Hills this summer, the pop-up is coming to NYC's South Street Seaport at 19 Fulton St for a three-month stay starting December 7.

The Golden Girls Kitchen has been modeled on their Miami "Shady Pines" home set from the series, including their iconic kitchen, Blanche’s Boudoir ("complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread"), and The Rusty Anchor bar. It's a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on deserts, and each ticket includes a reserved seat, a guaranteed window of time, a choice of an entree and desert. For those who miss Rue La Rue Cafe, this may fill the void.

There's also a a store, and across its three-month run, The Golden Girls Kitchen will also host "special events, panels, and additional merch drops." Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the menu below.

You can also watch a CBS Los Angeles news report on the Beverly Hills pop-up from earlier this year.

golden-girls-kitchen loading...

The Golden Girls Kitchen + Bucketlisters-168 loading...