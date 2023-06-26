The Good Life announce ‘Album of the Year’ tour

Tim Kasher of Cursive was set to celebrate the "Sweet 16" of his project The Good Life's most loved album, 2004's Album of the Year, on tour in 2020, but then Covid hit. They've now announced a new run of dates playing the album in full, happening this summer on the West Coast and in the fall on the East Coast. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 11 at Brooklyn Made with Doom Flower, and there's an Asbury Park, NJ show on October 13 at The Wonder Bar. Tickets to those and all East Coast dates go on sale Wednesday, June 28 at 10 AM. West Coast dates are on sale now.

Tim Kasher is also supporting Thursday on their NJ War All The Time show on September 30 at Starland Ballroom.

THE GOOD LIFE: 2023 TOUR

JUL. 28 - 30, 2023 Wicker Park Fest 2023 Chicago, IL

Sat, JUL 29 Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL

Wed, AUG 2 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

Thu, AUG 3 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

Fri, AUG 4 The New Parish Oakland, CA

Sat, AUG 5 Troubadour West Hollywood, CA

Sun, AUG 6 Casbah San Diego, CA

Mon, AUG 7 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

Tue, AUG 8 Sister Bar Albuquerque, NM

Wed, AUG 9 Globe Hall Denver, CO

Thu, AUG 10 recordBar Kansas City, MO

Fri, AUG 11 Outlandia Festival 2023 Bellevue, NE

Sat, AUG 12 Turf Club St Paul, MN

Sat, OCT 7 X-Ray Arcade Cudahy, WI

Sun, OCT 8 El Club Detroit, MI

Mon, OCT 9 MOHAWK PLACE Buffalo, NY

Tue, OCT 10 Deep Cuts Medford, MA

Wed, OCT 11 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY

Thu, OCT 12 Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC

Fri, OCT 13 Wonder Bar Asbury Park, NJ

Sat, OCT 14 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Sun, OCT 15 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH