The Goon Sax announce first album for Matador, share “In the Stone”

Australian trio The Goon Sax have announced their third album, Mirror II, which will be their first album for Matador and out July 9. (The album will still be on Chapter Music in Australian and New Zealand.) Riley Jones, Louis Forster, and James Harrison made the record with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding) at Geoff Barrow's Invada Studios in Bristol, and it feels a bit different than 2016's Up to Anything and 2018's We're Not Talking, with a darker and more intense sound. “The first two albums are inherently linked," says Forster. "They had three-word titles; they went together. This one definitely felt like going back to square one and starting again, and that was really freeing.”

The first single from the album is "In the Stone," which is an introduction to The Goon Sax's new direction, led by a descending bass riff and eerie keyboards, with Forster and Jones both singing lead. “‘In The Stone’ is set in Berlin where I moved with my partner at the time, just after finishing school and recording our last album We’re Not Talking at the end of 2017,” says Louis. “We were both exploring ourselves -- accepting each other's changes and celebrating flux -- but also reckoning with the complicated need for a solid sense of self and the person we loved. Musically the song was influenced by what was playing in the background of our conversations which often took place in Ubers, supermarkets, outside parties etc. So, it probably bears more of a subconsciously absorbed modern pop influence than anything else we’ve done as a band.”

The video for "In the Stone" feels like it could've existed anywhere from 1979 to 1999, with low-res video, and fashions that shift through the ages. You can watch that below.

The Goon Sax aso have a few Australian and UK shows lined up this year, those are listed below.

Mirror II tracklist:

1. In The Stone

2. Psychic

3. Tag

4. Temples

5. The Chance

6. Bath Water

7. Desire

8. Carpetry

9. Til Dawn

10. Caterpillars

The Goon Sax - 2021 Tour Dates:

5/21/21– The Zoo, Brisbane

5/28/21 – Mary’s Underground, Sydney

6/3/21– RISING Festival, Melbourne

9/1/21- Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

9/2-5/21- End of the Road Festival

9/6/21- MOTH Club, London

9/7/21 - Pink Room, YES, Manchester

9/8/21 - Mono, Glasgow