The Goon Sax, the Australian trio who formed in 2013 while Riley Jones, Louis Forster and James Harrison were in high school, have announced they're breaking up.

"To all friends of the Goon Sax we have some bittersweet news," they wrote on their socials, "after nine years of giving it our everything we’ve decided to draw the curtain on this band. It’s taken us places stranger, more beautiful, and far beyond anything we could have imagined, and brought us to meeting and working with so many special and incredibly inspiring people. Our gratitude to everyone who’s been with us and allowed the madness of the last 9 years to happen is far beyond anything we can palpably express."

This decision comes ahead of a planned US that included a tour with Interpol and Spoon, and a few dates opening for Pavement. Those will not happen now but The Goon Sax say "we promise we will play one or two more shows in Australia before we finally say goodnight. For us it feels like a happy ending. We love each other and we love you! thank you for everything ♥️♥️♥️✨ Riley, Louis & Jim"

The Goon Sax just wrapped up their tour with Snail Mail, that included shows in North America, the UK and Europe.