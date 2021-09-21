The Goon Sax share “Temples” video, touring with Snail Mail

Australian trio The Goon Sax have made a video for "Temples," one of the highlights of their third album, Mirror II. "'Temples' is an offering in song that I wanted to be overwhelmingly pretty and a bit nostalgic," says the band's James Harrison. "It sort of reminds me of an epic biopic or a scripted love letter. When writing the lyrics, I was trying to surmise a romance in its entirety rather than as a self-contained moment. That's why I think the romanticism is a bit unbelievable. And why I felt like I was in a dream state when I wrote it."

As for the video, James says, "The lyrics are referential to The Wind and The Willows as well as Tim Buckley. The video takes inspiration from Joanna Newsom's clip for 'Divers' as well as a scene from the 2000’s Kanye West clip “'ll Falls Down.' Director James Caswell and band mates Louis and Riley helped me bring this song and video to life."

Watch the "Temples" video below.

The Goon Sax will be in North America next year, opening West Coast and Southeast dates on Snail Mail's tour, including shows in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Oakland, L.A. (Hollywood Palladium on 4/27), San Diego, Mesa, Santa Fe, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Asheville, Carrboro and Nashville. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Mirror II, below.

The Goon Sax - 2022 North American Tour Dates

4.20.22 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

4.21.22 - Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

4.22.22 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

4.23.22 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

4.24.22 - Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

4.27.22 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

4.28.22 - San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

4.29.22 - Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

4.30.22 - Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

5.2.22 - Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

5.3.22 - Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

5.5.22 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage^

5.6.22 - Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

5.7.22 - Carrboro NC @ Cat's Cradle^

5.8.22 - Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville^

^ w/ Snail Mail