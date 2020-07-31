The Growlers issue apology; co-founder Matt Taylor temporarily leaving band

Lead singer and co-founder of The Growlers, Brooks Nielsen, has issued a new apology following a statement from Starcrawlers' Arrow De Wilde accusing bandmembers of sexual misconduct.

"This week has been a wake up call about our behavior at shows, after shows, in interviews," he writes. "With girlfriends, journalists, friends, fans. Behavior that was insensitive, offensive, or even improper."

"I apologize for my actions, and for any band members, that have hurt, offended or damaged any person or made anyone feel less than 100% safe," he continues. "I take full responsibility and accountability for the behavior of all Growlers' band members, past and present. Most recently including lack of judgement in arranging a male stripper as an end-of-tour prank to dance for the great Arrow De Wilde, who I admire so much as a person, artist and performer. This was a horrible idea that turned out even worse."

"When I look back at the antics of the early Growlers," Nielsen continues, "I am regretful and embarrassed. We were trying to be provocative, unpredictable and chaotic, but in reality we were juvenile, idiotic and cruel. We were blind to the big picture of the powers of the music and the responsibility of the artist to their fans."

Nielsen says that moving forward, co-founder and guitarist Matt Taylor will take a "temporary leave from the band," following sexual misconduct allegations made against him specifically. Taylor denies the allegations, Nielsen says, and he's "hired independent representation to best evaluate and navigate his situation."

Nielsen also plans to seek counseling, donate money to charities that support women who have suffered abuse, discrimination, and violence, and solicit feedback from peers and collaborators in the music industry, "with the intention of improving myself and The Growlers, finding ways to make our fans feel safer, and creating healthier environments in the future."

Read his statement in full below.

In her statement, De Wilde describes an en experience she says she had while on tour with The Growlers in Australia in January, writing, "I know my experience isn't the same as some of the survivors who've come forward recently, but the humiliation and lack of respect they've shown so many women seems like a pattern. It's a pattern that that needs to stop."

De Wilde's statement came after one from keyboardist Adam Wolcott Smith, who left the band following the allegations. "I'm not innocent in abuse," he also admitted at the time, describing an incident when he said he assaulted someone while he was asleep.