The Growlers’ keyboardist leaves band following sexual misconduct allegations against other members

The Growlers' keyboardist Adam Wolcott Smith says that he is leaving the band following allegations of sexual misconduct made against members. In a post on Instagram on Tuesday (7/21), Adam writes that he joined the band in 2016, and "had no knowledge of the past accused behaviors."

"Over the course of time I was employed, I could not identify any abusive behavior due to its private nature," Adam continues. "That being said, there is an issue in this. this experience has taught me that I lacked awareness that should have been there and intuition that could have helped offer support."

UPDATE: In a second statement that you can read below, Adam writes, "I'm not innocent in abuse," describing an incident where he says he assaulted someone while asleep. "While I know in my mind and heart that I did not consciously perform this assault: I performed this assault," he writes.

UPDATE 2: Adam is also 50% of the band Zen Mother who just last week announced their signing to The Flenser who has now dropped them:

UPDATE 3: Starcrawler's Arrow De Wilde has accused The Growlers of sexual misconduct.

UPDATE 4: The Growlers issue an apology, and co-founder Matt Taylor is temporarily leaving the band.

Read both of Adam's statements in full below.

STATEMENT 1

in 2016 I was hired to play keyboards live in the Growlers. I had no knowledge of the past accused behaviors and I take all allegations against them very seriously, therefore I've decided to leave the band. over the course of time I was employed, I could not identify any abusive behavior due to its private nature. that being said, there is an issue in this. this experience has taught me that I lacked awareness that should have been there and intuition that could have helped offer support. There is a deep cultural issue at play and I'm reflecting on all the stories I've heard in the past couple days and thankful people have the courage to share them. I'm here to learn and have unending support for the survivors of abuse that is outrageously normalized in the entertainment industry and beyond. I'm feeling really hurt and angry learning about this situation and using this time to reflect on my own lack of awareness.

STATEMENT 2

I'm not innocent in abuse. In 2017 I had an experience which I hold myself accountable for. The assault took place on a night that I shared a bed with my partner Monika and another person -this person wishes not to be named. The assault happened during my sleep. The next morning I asked the person involved if something happened the night before, because I had a weird feeling. They told me I put my hand down their pants and groped them. My partner tells me she shook me awake when she felt me moving around sexually, and after violently shaking me I woke up and froze. While I know in my mind and heart that I did not consciously perform this assault: I performed this assault. As pointed out by the person affected, intent does not play a part in impact. The trauma this person has suffered due to this incident is real I recognize that blackout sexual assault and sleep assault is still assault. I continue to keep communication lines open. I've thought about this event since the day it happened, and its had a resounding effect on all parties affected.

Lead singer and co-founder Brooks Nielsen denied the allegations in a statement on Monday night (7/20), writing that over the band's 15 year history, they've had multiple lineup changes. He also said that they'd "look into these allegations in as thorough, professional and unbiased manner as we are able, and make responsible decisions based on what we find out."

The allegations against The Growlers surfaced in the midst of a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming made against bands and employees associated with Burger Records. The label initially said they'd restructure in the wake of the allegations, but then decided to shut down entirely.