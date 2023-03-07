The Halo Effect (Dark Tranquillity, In Flames), Unearth & High Command announce tour

Metal supergroup The Halo Effect, featuring Dark Tranquillity vocalist Mikael Stanne with current and former In Flames members Jesper Strömblad, Peter Iwers, and Niclas Engelin, have announced their first-ever North American tour. It leads up to their set at Milwaukee Metal Fest, stopping in NYC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, and more. They've also lined up a stacked bill, with melodic metalcore vets Unearth and crossover thrashers High Command opening all shows. All dates below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Monarch on May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local.

The Halo Effect and High Command both released albums last year, Days of the Lost and Eclipse of the Dual Moons, respectively. Unearth recently announced their eighth album, The Wretched; The Ruinous, and we have an exclusive yellow and black marble vinyl variant of it, limited to just 300 copies.

The Halo Effect 2023 tour loading...

THE HALO EFFECT / UNEARTH / HIGH COMMAND - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 20 Hartford, CT The Webster

May 21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Monarch

May 22 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

May 23 Worcester, MA The Palladium Upstairs

May 24 Quebec City, QC Imperial Bell

May 25 Montreal, QC Fairmount Theatre

May 26 Toronto, ON Horseshow

May 27 Detroit, MI Crofoot

May 28 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Metal Fest