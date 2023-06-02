The Handsome Family announce new LP ‘Hollow,’ share first single “Joseph”

Folk duo The Handsome Family, whose song "Far from Any Road" soundtracked the main theme for season one of True Detective, are back with a new album, Hollow. It's their eleventh LP, the follow up to 2016's Unseen, and it's due out on September 8. "We’re astonished to be breathing," Rennie Sparks says, "let alone still be inspired to write songs and sing together. There’s been a lot of smashed coffee cups in our house over the years, but we’re still unable to resist the urge to make music." She wrote all the lyrics on the album, and her husband Brett Sparks wrote and recorded all the music, and played most of the instruments. Dave Trumfio mastered, and you can see the tracklist below.

The first single is "Joseph," which Brett says was inspired by a dream of Rennie's. "It was a bleak winter during the middle of the pandemic," he says. "One night around 4 a.m. Rennie started screaming in her sleep. She screamed, 'Come into the circle Joseph! There’s no moon tonight.' Scary as it was, I thought, man, that’s a good chorus!" Stream it below.

THE HANDSOME FAMILY - HOLLOW TRACKLIST

1. Joseph

2. Two Black Shoes

3. The King of Everything

4. Skunks

5. The Oldest Water

6. Mothballs

7. Shady Lake

8. To The Oaks

9. Strawberry Moon

10. Invisible Man

11. Good Night