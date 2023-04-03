The Head And The Heart announce Napa, CA fest feat. Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, more

The Head And The Heart announce Napa, CA fest feat. Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, more

The Head And The Heart are throwing their own festival. Down In The Valley, a two-day destination festival, happens on September 2 and 3 at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, CA. The lineup features Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, Madison Cunningham, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Miya Folick, Shaina Shepherd, and a special solo set by Josiah Johnson. The Head And The Heart will also play three sets during the weekend: an acoustic set to open the fest, and a show to close each night with a full band and the original lineup (including Josiah Johnson). Check out the poster below.

Two-day passes go on general sale Thursday, April 6, at 10am PT, with presales starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10am PT.

loading...
Filed Under: 2023 Music Festival Lineups, Dawes, Down in the Valley Festival, faye webster, Josiah Johnson, madison cunningham, Miya Folick, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, Shaina Shepherd, The Head and the Heart, Waxahatchee
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan