The Head And The Heart announce Napa, CA fest feat. Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, more

The Head And The Heart are throwing their own festival. Down In The Valley, a two-day destination festival, happens on September 2 and 3 at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, CA. The lineup features Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, Madison Cunningham, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Miya Folick, Shaina Shepherd, and a special solo set by Josiah Johnson. The Head And The Heart will also play three sets during the weekend: an acoustic set to open the fest, and a show to close each night with a full band and the original lineup (including Josiah Johnson). Check out the poster below.

Two-day passes go on general sale Thursday, April 6, at 10am PT, with presales starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10am PT.