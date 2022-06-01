The Heavy Heavy sign to ATO, release expanded EP and new video, playing first US shows

Back in 2020, Brighton, UK duo The Heavy Heavy released their debut EP Life and Life Only, a five-song collection that pulls from vintage psych-rock, folk-pop, electric blues, and other late '60s / early '70s sounds, and now they've signed to ATO, who just re-released the EP with two bonus tracks: a single edit of "Miles and Miles" and the previously unreleased "Why Don't You Call." They also made a video for "Miles and Miles," which splices together pastoral shots of English countryside with footage of the band playing UK clubs. Despite how very UK the video is, the propulsive "Miles and Miles" is the closest The Heavy Heavy come to straight-up Americana. It finds The Heavy Heavy at their most immediate and instantly-satisfying, and it makes sense that it's the single, but if you're unfamiliar with this EP, the whole thing is worth hearing. Stream it and watch the new video below. The band's Georgie Fuller says:

“Miles and Miles” is about driving across the country, trying to get from place to place - free and easy but with real energy and motion. It was inspired by the landscapes of Easy Rider and Vanishing Point and this fantasy of racing down the highway. It’s fuel for the listeners' imagination - whatever that may be. For the music video we wanted to create that feeling, and we were inspired by clips of the Stones and the Beatles on roadsides in the '60s. It’s sun-soaked and fast paced, and we wanted it to feel like a dream. Joining ATO Records is an insane feeling. So many of our favourite bands are with the label, and to now sit alongside them is a huge honour.

The Heavy Heavy have also announced their first US shows, including some supporting Black Pumas and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, as well as headlining shows at NYC's Mercury Lounge on September 28 and LA's Troubadour on October 24.

"In a weird way 'Miles and Miles' being about this fantasy of driving across America is now coming full circle and going to become a reality," Georgie adds. "We can’t wait to get across the pond."

All dates and the new video below...

Tracklist

All My Dreams

Go Down River

Man of the Hills

Miles and Miles

Sleeping on Grassy Ground

Why Don’t You Call?

Miles and Miles (Single Edit)

The Heavy Heavy -- 2022 Tour Dates (more TBA soon)

9/14-9/17 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

9/22 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre^

9/23 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal^

9/28 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

10/1 - Arnoldsville, GA - Wildwood Revival

10/2 - Raleigh, NC - Band Together Benefit Concert - w/ Black Pumas & The Record Company

10/9 - Columbia, MO - Roots N Blues BBQ Festival

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

^w/ St. Paul and The Broken Bones