The Hidden Cameras share new first single in 5 years, “Redemption”

It's been a while since we've heard from Toronto's The Hidden Cameras, a band that once included Owen Pallett and toured with Arcade Fire, but they're back and have a new album due out next year. Conceived in Berlin and recorded in Munich, it takes The Hidden Cameras far away from their folky indiepop beginnings and into dance/electronic territory. While we wait for that, you can listen to their first new single in five years, "Redemption."

"Redemption" is an elegiac slow build with bandleader Joel Gibb's distinctive vocals belted out over moody chords, and eventually a rat-a-tat drum beat. "The summer of 2021 will be known as the summer of hope and promise of redemption," says Gibb. "This new one-off single provides the translation of this current collective emotion. Play it loud."

The "Redemption" video stars "Berlin artist and local hero" the Käpt’n Rummelsnuff and was shot at the Kirchenruine Wachau in Saxony. Watch the video below.