The High Water Marks (ex Apples in Stereo) prep 1st LP in 13 years – stream “Can You”

The High Water Marks, the band led by Hilarie Sidney of Apples in Stereo and the Elephant 6 collective, are back with Ecstacy Rhymes on November 20 via Minty Fresh. It's their first album in 13 years and in the years since 2007's Polar, Hilarie moved to Norway with her husband and bandmate, Per Ole Bratset, and the move rekindled the songwriting spark. Ecstasy Rhymes also marks a new lineup for the band, with Logan Miller on bass and guitar and Øystein Megård on drums. “I feel like for the first time ever, we have a dream team,” Sidney says. “I have my partner in crime by my side, like always, but we managed to also find these two other fantastic people who we can work with so well. We finally have the best band we’ve ever had and a great record.”

We've got the premiere of new single "Can You" which instantly recalls the heyday of Elephant 6, with an earworm melody nestled in fuzzy indie rock production. "'Can You' is a song about pushing back the darkness to find the light," says Hilarie. Listen to that below.