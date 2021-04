The HIRS Collective announce ‘The Third 100 Songs,’ share “Love”

Philly queer DIY punk collective The HIRS Collective have announced a new double album, The Third 100 Songs, which actually features 109 songs (!), including new material as well as songs from past splits, comps, and other releases. The album comes out June 25 via Get Better Records (pre-order).

"The HIRS Collective exists to fight for, defend, and celebrate the survival of trans, queer, POC, black, women and any and all other folks who have to constantly face violence, marginalization, and oppression," says Get Better Records co-owner and The HIRS Collective member Jenna Pup. "We are a collective of freaks, faggots, friends, lovers, and favorites that will never stop existing. infinite and never ending. No one is going to kill us, we are going to live forever."

The first single from the album is "Love," which Jenna says is "about us celebrating our existence and being excited to share love," and it's an absolutely ferocious blast of grindcore that manages to feel crisp, accessible, and tuneful without sacrificing any of the genre's usual brutality. Watch the video below.

The full tracklist is below too (including songs with members of Screaming Females, War On Women, Thou, RVIVR/Latterman, and more), and you can read the lyrics to the songs at Bandcamp.

Tracklist

1. LOVE,

2. AFFECTION & CARE.

3. STAYING ALIVE

4. +HIRSNIA+

5. THAT MALCOLM X TATTOO IS NOT FOR YOU

6. ANTI-EVERYTHING

7. DYKE FAGGOT FREAK

8. ASSIMILATION(NERVOUS CONDITION)

9. FILE UNDER: USELESS BULLSHIT.

10. LITTLE WHITE DRESS

11. FUCK YOU DAD

12. TLC NO SCUMS(ANOMALY)

13. ALL OF OUR FRIENDS ARE BABES

14. Y'ALL ARE PRECIOUS

15. FRIENDSHIP ADDICTION(MY PRESCRIPTION)

16. CONSENSUAL NAUGHTY BODIES

17. THE SEXXXY FLEXXXI THEME SONG

18. ALWAYS MAKE SHIT

19. A FEW OF OUR FAVORITE THINGS

20. WE LOVE ALL TRANS FEMMES AND SUPPORT YOU FOREVER AND EVER

21. SOUNDS GOOD

22. NO INTEREST

23. TRANS WOMEN TO THE FRONT

24. BANNED

25. SHUT IT SO WE DON'T HAVE TO

26. STAND UP OR FUCK OFF

27. YOU DROPPED THE BALL(HWC)

28. CANDY RUN

29. GLOVE UP!

30. WE ARE GORGEOUS

31. GET BETTER FRIENDS

32. SAY HER NAME

33. NØT FØR YØU

34. YØU CAN'T KILL US

35. A PRØMISE / T.D.Ø.V.

36. TRANS WØMAN DIES ØF ØLD AGE

37. MURDERED BY A WØMAN

38. MAGICAL/WANDERFUL

39. OK2LOL

40. MUSEUM (ROMANTIC STATES)

41. PRESIDENT GARFIELD'S SPAGHETTI INTESTINES (URSULA)

42. IT'S NOT FAIR (SCREAMING FEMALES)

43. HEAVY BLOOD (MALA FIDES)

44. YA MOM'S A COP W/ MOOR MOTHER

45. WE WON'T

46. IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT

47. E.G.T.

48. LEAVE ME ALONE

49. LET ME LIVE

50. ALL BY MYSELF

51. REVENGE

52. F.Y.P.M.

53. I WILL DIE 4 U

54. I AM PERFECT

55. WE WISH

56. TWO FRONT TEASE

57. XMAS TREE UPSKIRT

58. WE HOPE YOUR XMAS HASN'T

59. THE HIRS COLLECTIVE & TOXIC WOMB LOVE YOU

60. NOTHING/NO ONE

61. ALL MINE

62. HIDDEN TRACK

63. DULL GIRL

64. NEVER NOT

65. LOST CAUSE

66. REASONING

67. WHO THE HELL ARE YOU?

68. FORWARD LOOKS

69. TWELVE FEET DEEP

70. LAST REQUEST SELLOUT

71. ME AND MY FRIENDS

72. HELLO...GOODBYE!

73. HOARDER

74. EXTINCTION

75. BLACKBOX

76. O.Y.O.

77. THE KIDS WERE WRONG

78. THE ULTIMATE REVENGE PT 1

79. DAMAGE IS GOOD

80. THE TRAILER

81. SO I ASK YOU, DARK LORD DOG.

82. IGNORE THE UNIFORM W/ DR MASE

83. MR. ANDERSON

84. ELEVEN SIXTEEN

85. ASHES FROM THEIR THOUGHTS W/ DR MASE

86. NO MORE DEAD TRANS GIRLS W/ MATTIE JO TONI CANINO

87. FEMME FOR FEMME W/ ROSIE RICHESON

88. WORTHLESS. ROTTEN. RUINED. W/ SHAWNA POTTER

89. INVOCATION OF DISGUST W/ EMILY AND BRYAN FUNCK

90. I HATE MY LIFE. RUN WITH IT. W/ MARISSA PATERNOSTER

91. DRESSES AND

92. GIRL CODES SEEM

93. NORMATIVE BECAUSE

94. SILENCE IS ACCEPTANCE IN

95. THE VOID OF

96. SPACE EATERS ON

97. A WITCH HUNT.

98. FOR KYLEE

99. DEVILS ADVOCATE W/ PLANET JACKPOT

100. HARSH NOISE CRACKED MY EGG W/ DIVA KARR

101. WHERE DREAMS GO TO DIE W/ E

102. SUFFER ON LIVE W/ ANNA ORCHID

103. BRAIN MUSH W/ EVE HYDRAZINE

104. AN INCOMPREHENSIBLE TITLE THAT'S BETTER TITLED 'UNTITLED" W/ E

105. ILLEGALLY FOSTER YOUTH. W/ PAULI ZAPATA

106. POZ W/ VOCAL PERFORMANCE BY BELTED SWEATER & LYRICS BY CHRISTOPHER PATRICK GREGORY

107. OUTNUMBERED PT II W/ CLAIR

108. HOME 'CRETE HOME W/ E

109. LAZER BLEACH W/ BRAD BUNDY OF MESSIAH IN GLYTCH

1-3: NEW TRAX

4-13: SPLIT WITH PEEPLE WATCHIN’

14-19: THE SEXXXY FLEXXXI

20: FED UP FEST 2016 COMPILATION TAPE

21-30: BUILD YOUR OWN BRO SMASHER SOUNDTRACK

31: GET BETTER RECORDS: BENEFIT MIX TAPE VOL. 4

32: SAY HER NAME

33-37: YOU CANT KILL US

38: MAGICAL/WANDERFUL

39: GET BETTER RECORDS 2017 SAMPLER

40-43: SPLIT WITH ROMANTIC STATES

44: A BENEFIT COMP TO HELP PAY MEDICAL BILLS FOR THOSE ACTIVISTS FIGHTING AGAINST FASCISM & RACISM

45-54: HOW TO STOP STREET HARASSMENT

55-59: SPLIT WITH TOXIC WOMB

60-79: SPLIT WITH GODSTOMPER

80-85: SPLIT WITH JENNA AND THE PUPS

86-90: COMING OUT OF THE COFFIN

91-97: SPLIT WITH NIGHT WITCH

98: SPLIT WITH LIFES

99-109: UNRELEASED TRACKS