The HIRS Collective share single ft. Frank Iero & Rosie Richeson, announce spring tour

Grind/queercore collective The HIRS Collective release their guest-filled new album We're Still Here next month, and they've shared another single from it. "Trust the Process" features My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Night Witch's Rosie Richeson, and its video pays tribute to The Beastie Boys' "So What'cha Want" video. Watch it below.

The HIRS Collective have also announced a spring US tour, beginning on March 24 in Washington DC and running through mid-May. See all dates below.

The outing wraps up with an NYC show at TV Eye on May 13. Tickets are on sale now.

3/24 Fri - Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop

3/25 Sat - Harrisonburg, VA - Crayola House

3/26 Sun - Richmond, VA - Fallout

3/28 Tue - Winston-Salem, NC - Monstercade

3/29 Wed - Asheville, NC - The Odd

3/30 Thu - Athens, GA - Flicker Bar

3/31 Fri - Savannah, GA - Lodge of Sorrow

4/1 Sat - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

4/2 Sun - Miami, FL - Gramps

4/3 Mon - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

4/4 Tue - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

4/5 Wed - Birmingham, AL - Spring Street Firehouse

4/6 Thu - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

4/7 Fri - Memphis, TN - The Hi Tone / 412 Room

4/8 Sat - New Orleans, LA - The Goat

4/9 Sun - Houston, TX

4/10 Mon - Dallas, TX - Three Links

4/11 Tue - Oklahoma City, OK - The Sanctuary

4/12 Wed - Tulsa, OK - Whittier Bar

4/14 Fri - Albuquerque, NM - Moonlight Lounge

4/15 Sat - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

4/16 Sun - San Diego, CA - Til-Two Club

4/17 Mon - Los Angeles, CA - Slipper Clutch

4/18 Tue - Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin

4/19 Wed - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

4/20 Thu - Oakland, CA - Stork Club

4/21 Fri - Eureka, CA - Siren's Song Tavern

4/22 Sat - Eugene, OR - Sam Bond's Garage

4/23 Sun - Portland, OR - The High Water Mark

4/24 Mon - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse

4/25 Tue - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper

4/26 Wed - Boise, ID - The Shredder

4/27 Thu - Salt Lake City, UT - The DLC at Quarters Arcade Bar

4/28 Fri - Denver, CO - Seventh Circle Music Collective

4/29 Sat - Kansas City, MO - Stray Cat Film Center

4/30 Sun - Des Moines, IA - Teehee's Comedy Club

5/1 Mon - Minneapolis, MN

5/2 Tue - Madison, WI - Communication

5/3 Wed - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

5/4 Thu - Chicago, IL - Reggies / Music Joint

5/5 Fri - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

5/6 Sat - Detroit, MI - Southwest VooDoo House

5/7 Sun - Cleveland, OH - No Class

5/8 Mon - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5/9 Tue - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

5/10 Wed - Providence, RI - Mayday

5/11 Thu - Portland, ME - Sun Tiki Studios

5/12 Fri - Boston, MA - O'Briens

5/13 Sat - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye