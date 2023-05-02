The Hives announce first album in 11 years, share Evil Dead-inspired “Bogus Operandi” video

After a few hints it was coming, Swedish garage rock greats The Hives have announced The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, their first album in 11 years, which will be out August 11 via FUGA. Says frontman Pelle, “There's no maturity or anything like that bullshit, because who the fuck wants mature rock’n’roll? That's always where people go wrong, I feel. ‘It’s like rock’n’roll but adult,’ nobody wants that! That's literally taking the good shit out of it. Rock’n’roll can't grow up, it is a perpetual teenager and this album feels exactly like that, which it's all down to our excitement – and you can’t fake that shit.” Check out artwork and tracklist below.

The title is a reference to the band's elusive -- imaginary? -- manager and songwriter who they say hasn't been seen since 2012's Lex Hives. The first single is the album's opening salvo, "Bogus Operandi," which finds the band still in possession of a few riffs. The video, directed Aube Perrie (Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion), owes more than a little to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series and gleefully gory. Watch that below.

The Hives will be in NYC and L.A. next week to play intimate (and sold-out) shows previewing the album. Stay tuned for a proper North American tour.

the hives - the death of randy fitzsimmons loading...

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons:

1. Bogus Operandi

2. Trapdoor Solution

3. Countdown To Shutdown

4. Rigor Mortis Radio

5. Stick Up

6. Smoke & Mirrors

7. Crash Into The Weekend

8. Two Kinds Of Trouble

9. The Way The Story Goes

10. The Bomb

11. What Did I Ever Do To You?

12. Step Out Of The Way

The Hives 2023 Tour Dates:

May 9 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ Troubadour SOLD OUT

May 11 - POMONA, CA @ The Glass House SOLD OUT

May 16 - NEW YORK, NY @ Racket NYC SOLD OUT

May 27 - LEEDS, UK @ Temple Newsam *

May 29 - BRISTOL, UK @ Ashton Gate *

May 30 - BRISTOL, UK @ The Fleece w/ Rough Trade

May 31 - COVENTRY, UK @ Ricoh Arena *