The Hives hint at new LP, announce intimate shows in L.A. & NYC (1st in 10 years)
Swedish garage rock royalty The Hives haven't released an album since 2012, but that may change soon. They've been hinting that a new one is on the way, posting pics of their members wearing "The Hives: Make Records or Go Home!" t-shirts.
While there's no firm news on that new album, The Hives have announced a few intimate shows in Los Angeles and NYC. The band say, "We are embarking on a 'real capitals of the USA tour.' Playing LA and NYC. What kind of insane impossible-to-make-financial-sense tour routing is that you may ask? Well let the speculation begin…"
There are two L.A. shows -- May 9 at Troubadour and May 11 at The Glass House -- and one at NYC's Racket on May 16. That's their first NYC show in 10 years. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.
The Hives will also be on tour in the UK with Arctic Monkeys. All dates are listed below.
THE HIVES - 2023 TOUR DATES
MAY 09 - TROUBADOUR - WEST HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES
MAY 11 - THE GLASS HOUSE - POMONA, UNITED STATES
MAY 16 - RACKET NYC - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
MAY 27 - TEMPLE NEWSAM - LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM
MAY 29 - ASHTON GATE - BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM
MAY 31 - RICOH ARENA - COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 02 - OLD TRAFFORD CRICKET GROUND - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 03 - EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD - MANCHESTER CITY CENTRE, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 05 - MIDDLESBROUGH FC - MIDDLESBROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 07 - CARROW ROAD STADIUM - NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 09 - HILLSBOROUGH PARK - SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 10 - HILLSBOROUGH PARK - SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 12 - LIBERTY STADIUM - SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 14 - THE AGEAS BOWL - SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 16 - EMIRATES STADIUM - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 17 - EMIRATES STADIUM - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 18 - EMIRATES STADIUM - NORTH LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
JUNE 20 - MARLAY PARK - RATHFARNHAM, IRELAND
JUNE 25 - BELLAHOUSTON PARK - GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM
JULY 15 - IPPODROMO DEL GALOPPO DI SAN SIRO - MILANO, ITALY
JULY 16 - IPPODROMO CAPANNELLE - ROMA, ITALY
JULY 18 - WATER SQUARE - KALLITHEA, GREECE
JULY 19 - PLATEIA NEROU - KALLITHÉA, GREECE
AUGUST 04 - BANANA PIER - GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN
AUGUST 05 - MÖLLEPLATSEN - MALMÖ, SWEDEN
AUGUST 18 - DALHALLA - RÄTTVIK, SWEDEN
AUGUST 19 - DALHALLA - RÄTTVIK, SWEDEN
AUGUST 25 - VANGEN FESTIVALEN - VÅGEN, NORWAY
AUGUST 26 - FOYNHAGEN - TØNSBERG, NORWAY