The Hives hint at new LP, announce intimate shows in L.A. & NYC (1st in 10 years)

Swedish garage rock royalty The Hives haven't released an album since 2012, but that may change soon. They've been hinting that a new one is on the way, posting pics of their members wearing "The Hives: Make Records or Go Home!" t-shirts.

While there's no firm news on that new album, The Hives have announced a few intimate shows in Los Angeles and NYC. The band say, "We are embarking on a 'real capitals of the USA tour.' Playing LA and NYC. What kind of insane impossible-to-make-financial-sense tour routing is that you may ask? Well let the speculation begin…"

There are two L.A. shows -- May 9 at Troubadour and May 11 at The Glass House -- and one at NYC's Racket on May 16. That's their first NYC show in 10 years. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

The Hives will also be on tour in the UK with Arctic Monkeys. All dates are listed below.

the hives tour loading...

THE HIVES - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAY 09 - TROUBADOUR - WEST HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES

MAY 11 - THE GLASS HOUSE - POMONA, UNITED STATES

MAY 16 - RACKET NYC - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

MAY 27 - TEMPLE NEWSAM - LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

MAY 29 - ASHTON GATE - BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

MAY 31 - RICOH ARENA - COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 02 - OLD TRAFFORD CRICKET GROUND - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 03 - EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD - MANCHESTER CITY CENTRE, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 05 - MIDDLESBROUGH FC - MIDDLESBROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 07 - CARROW ROAD STADIUM - NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 09 - HILLSBOROUGH PARK - SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 10 - HILLSBOROUGH PARK - SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 12 - LIBERTY STADIUM - SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 12 - LIBERTY STADIUM - SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 14 - THE AGEAS BOWL - SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 16 - EMIRATES STADIUM - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 17 - EMIRATES STADIUM - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 18 - EMIRATES STADIUM - NORTH LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

JUNE 20 - MARLAY PARK - RATHFARNHAM, IRELAND

JUNE 25 - BELLAHOUSTON PARK - GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

JULY 15 - IPPODROMO DEL GALOPPO DI SAN SIRO - MILANO, ITALY

JULY 16 - IPPODROMO CAPANNELLE - ROMA, ITALY

JULY 18 - WATER SQUARE - KALLITHEA, GREECE

JULY 19 - PLATEIA NEROU - KALLITHÉA, GREECE

AUGUST 04 - BANANA PIER - GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN

AUGUST 05 - MÖLLEPLATSEN - MALMÖ, SWEDEN

AUGUST 18 - DALHALLA - RÄTTVIK, SWEDEN

AUGUST 19 - DALHALLA - RÄTTVIK, SWEDEN

AUGUST 25 - VANGEN FESTIVALEN - VÅGEN, NORWAY

AUGUST 26 - FOYNHAGEN - TØNSBERG, NORWAY