The Hives announce fall North American tour, played Just Like Heaven (video, setlist)

The Hives are currently in the US playing a few intimate shows promoting their first album in 11 years, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, which will be out in August, and that started with an appearance at Pasadena's Just Like Heaven fest on Saturday. They were a last-minute fill-in for fellow Swedes The Sounds, who had to bow out, and they brought a big jolt of energy to early slot, opening with new single "Bogus Operandi" and then kicking out the hits, including "Walk Idiot Walk," "Hate to Say I Told You So," "Tick Tick Boom" and more. Check out video and setlists from their Just Like Heaven performance below.

The band hit NYC tomorrow for a sold-out show at Racket before heading home, but will be back this fall for a proper North American tour. "The time has come to once again make our triumphant return to those United States of America," they say. See all dates below.

The NYC show starts the tour, on October 30 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 17 at 10 AM.

The Hives at Just Like Heaven 2023 photo by Rachael Polack for Just Like Heaven loading...

SETLIST: The Hives @ Just LIke Heaven:

Bogus Operandi

Main Offender

Walk Idiot Walk

Rigor Mortis Radio

Good Samaritan

Hate to Say I Told You So

Tick Tick Boom

Come On!

Countdown to Shutdown

The Hives 2023 tour loading...

THE HIVES: 2023 TOUR

16 May Racket NYC New York, USA

27 May Temple Newsam House Leeds, UK

29 May Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, UK

30 May The Fleece Bristol, UK

31 May Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, UK

02 Jun Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK

03 Jun Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK

05 Jun Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, UK

06 Jun Pryzm Kingston Upon Thames, UK

07 Jun Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, UK

09 Jun Hillsborough Park Sheffield, UK

10 Jun Hillsborough Park Sheffield, UK

12 Jun Swansea.com Stadium Swansea, UK

13 Jun The Garage London, UK

14 Jun The Ageas Bowl Southampton, UK

16 Jun Emirates Stadium London, UK

17 Jun Emirates Stadium London, UK

18 Jun Emirates Stadium London, UK

20 Jun Marlay Park Rathfarnham, Ireland

22 Jun Rescue Rooms Nottingham, UK

25 Jun Bellahouston Park Glasgow, UK

15 Jul Ippodromo SNAI La Maura Milan, Italy

04 Aug Bananpiren Gothenburg, Sweden

05 Aug Mölleplatsen Malmö, Sweden

18 Aug Dalhalla Rättvik, Sweden

19 Aug Dalhalla Rättvik, Sweden

16 Sep Carlswerk Viktoria Cologne, Germany

18 Sep Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czech Republic

19 Sep Progresja Warsaw, Poland

21 Sep Astra Kulturhaus & Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany

25 Sep Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 Sep L'Olympia Paris, France

27 Sep Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex Brussels, Belgium

29 Sep Tonhalle Munich, Germany

30 Sep Komplex 457 Zürich, Switzerland

02 Oct Magazzini Generali Milan, Italy

04 Oct Razzmatazz 3 Barcelona, Spain

05 Oct La Riviera Madrid, Spain

07 Oct Sala Capitol Santiago de Compostela, Spain

09 Oct Le Bikini Toulouse, France

10 Oct Le Transbordeur Lyon, France

11 Oct DEN ATELIER Luxembourg, Luxembourg

13 Oct Store Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

14 Oct Rockefeller Oslo, Norway

30 Oct Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

31 Oct Union Stage Washington DC

01 Nov The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

03 Nov Lee's Palace Toronto, ON

04 Nov El Club Detroit, MI

05 Nov Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

08 Nov Neumos Seattle, WA

09 Nov Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC

10 Nov Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

12 Nov Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA

13 Nov Belly Up Solana Beach, CA

14 Nov Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA