The Hives announce fall North American tour, played Just Like Heaven (video, setlist)
The Hives are currently in the US playing a few intimate shows promoting their first album in 11 years, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, which will be out in August, and that started with an appearance at Pasadena's Just Like Heaven fest on Saturday. They were a last-minute fill-in for fellow Swedes The Sounds, who had to bow out, and they brought a big jolt of energy to early slot, opening with new single "Bogus Operandi" and then kicking out the hits, including "Walk Idiot Walk," "Hate to Say I Told You So," "Tick Tick Boom" and more. Check out video and setlists from their Just Like Heaven performance below.
The band hit NYC tomorrow for a sold-out show at Racket before heading home, but will be back this fall for a proper North American tour. "The time has come to once again make our triumphant return to those United States of America," they say. See all dates below.
The NYC show starts the tour, on October 30 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 17 at 10 AM.
SETLIST: The Hives @ Just LIke Heaven:
Bogus Operandi
Main Offender
Walk Idiot Walk
Rigor Mortis Radio
Good Samaritan
Hate to Say I Told You So
Tick Tick Boom
Come On!
Countdown to Shutdown
THE HIVES: 2023 TOUR
16 May Racket NYC New York, USA
27 May Temple Newsam House Leeds, UK
29 May Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, UK
30 May The Fleece Bristol, UK
31 May Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, UK
02 Jun Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK
03 Jun Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK
05 Jun Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, UK
06 Jun Pryzm Kingston Upon Thames, UK
07 Jun Carrow Road Stadium Norwich, UK
09 Jun Hillsborough Park Sheffield, UK
10 Jun Hillsborough Park Sheffield, UK
12 Jun Swansea.com Stadium Swansea, UK
13 Jun The Garage London, UK
14 Jun The Ageas Bowl Southampton, UK
16 Jun Emirates Stadium London, UK
17 Jun Emirates Stadium London, UK
18 Jun Emirates Stadium London, UK
20 Jun Marlay Park Rathfarnham, Ireland
22 Jun Rescue Rooms Nottingham, UK
25 Jun Bellahouston Park Glasgow, UK
15 Jul Ippodromo SNAI La Maura Milan, Italy
04 Aug Bananpiren Gothenburg, Sweden
05 Aug Mölleplatsen Malmö, Sweden
18 Aug Dalhalla Rättvik, Sweden
19 Aug Dalhalla Rättvik, Sweden
16 Sep Carlswerk Viktoria Cologne, Germany
18 Sep Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czech Republic
19 Sep Progresja Warsaw, Poland
21 Sep Astra Kulturhaus & Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
25 Sep Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
26 Sep L'Olympia Paris, France
27 Sep Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex Brussels, Belgium
29 Sep Tonhalle Munich, Germany
30 Sep Komplex 457 Zürich, Switzerland
02 Oct Magazzini Generali Milan, Italy
04 Oct Razzmatazz 3 Barcelona, Spain
05 Oct La Riviera Madrid, Spain
07 Oct Sala Capitol Santiago de Compostela, Spain
09 Oct Le Bikini Toulouse, France
10 Oct Le Transbordeur Lyon, France
11 Oct DEN ATELIER Luxembourg, Luxembourg
13 Oct Store Vega Copenhagen, Denmark
14 Oct Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
30 Oct Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
31 Oct Union Stage Washington DC
01 Nov The Sinclair Cambridge, MA
03 Nov Lee's Palace Toronto, ON
04 Nov El Club Detroit, MI
05 Nov Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
08 Nov Neumos Seattle, WA
09 Nov Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC
10 Nov Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
12 Nov Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
13 Nov Belly Up Solana Beach, CA
14 Nov Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA