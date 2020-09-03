The Hives releasing ‘Live at Third Man Records’ (stream a track)

Last year, The Hives released their first new song in four years, toured with their old pals Refused, and played some major festivals, so it seemed like a comeback was brewing, but then the pandemic happened, and we may never know if they had more planned for this year. Fortunately, though, they've come up with something cool to release this year: a Live at Third Man Records live album. It was recorded at Third Man Records' 250-capacity Blue Room in Nashville, and though we weren't there, we know it's pretty nuts to see The Hives in a small place like that. They're a legendary live band, so a new live record by them is nothing to scoff at. Stream "Hate To Say I Told You So" from Live at Third Man Records and check out the tracklist below. It comes out September 25 via TMR.

Via press release:

”We’d been talking forever about doing a show in The Blue Room," the band says. "Feels good when words are put into action and that action -- like always with The Hives -- is Rock’n Roll perfection." In celebration of their string of sold-out dates in the US last year, The Hives kicked things off in Nashville and blew up the Blue Room. The band incited full arena-pit pogo energy, busting out career-spanning hits from Tick Tick Boom to the unforgettable, fresh-as-ever Hate To Say I Told You So. The evening began with the buzz of the band’s neatly-penned neon backdrop: all cool, sleek and electrified. The Hives then breezed into the room in smartly-tailored white dinner jackets, looking like RNR double-O agents, erupting right into a 1-2 punch of Come On! and Walk Idiot Walk. And for the rest of the set, the band didn’t miss a beat. It all felt like a rare moment of full attention and participation, something that we miss so badly in a time when live shows just aren’t an option. It’s been said before and we’ll say it again: The Hives are one of the best live bands in the rock n roll game. This album is proof.

For even more live Hives, they've been releasing pro-shot, full-concert archival live videos throughout the pandemic for their 'HIVEMANOR LIVEMANOR' series, and you can watch four of those below...

The Hives: Live at Third Man Records Tracklist

1. Come On!

2. Walk Idiot Walk

3. Main Offender

4. My Time Is Coming

5. Hate To Say I Told You So

6. I'm Alive

7. Tick Tick Boom

