The Hives replacing The Sounds at Just Like Heaven (2023 set times)

Pasadena, CA festival Just Like Heaven returns for its 2023 edition on Saturday, May 13 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, and they've made a last minute change to the lineup. The Sounds have been forced to drop off because of visa issues, and they'll be replaced by fellow Swedes The Hives, performing in their slot at 12:35 PM on the Orion Stage.

In their statement, The Sounds write, "It is with great disappointment and frustration that we must announce that due to reasons well beyond our control with US immigration, and delays and backlogs with processing through the US Embassy in Stockholm, we are unable to perform at the Just Like Heaven festival on Saturday May 13 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California."

"If you know The Sounds, you know how important our concerts are to us, how much we love and adore our fans and playing for you all," they continue. "Fortunately there are so many fantastic bands that will be playing at Just Like Heaven, we know you will still have a great time, we just wish we were going to be there to sing and dance with you in sunny California."

The Hives just played a pair of intimate Los Angeles shows, and they have one more coming up in NYC, their first NYC show in 10 years, at Racket on May 17. Their first new album in 11 years, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, is out on August 11.

See the set times for Just Like Heaven, which is headlined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs and also features MGMT (performing Oracular Spectacular), M83, Caribou, Empire of the Sun, Future Islands, Hot Chip, The Walkmen, Peaches, The Bravery, Fever Ray, Ladytron, Azealia Banks, Metronomy, The Faint, STRFKR, Cults, Them Jeans, and Eli Glad, below.