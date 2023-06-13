The Hives share banging single “Countdown To Shutdown” (watch the video)
The Hives are back with another single from their first LP in 11 years, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons. "Countdown To Shutdown" bangs with precise percussion, heavy guitars, and earwormy bass. The song also comes with an electric music video satirizing corporate ennui. Frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist explains, “The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you’ve been waiting for? The countdown to your favorite sports competition? The Hives have you covered with 'Countdown To Shutdown.' A versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!” Check it out below.
The Hives' worldwide tour continues through the summer and fall, including a sold-out show on October 30 at Brooklyn Steel. Their current UK/EU run supports Arctic Monkeys. All dates below.
The Hives -- 2023 Live Dates
Jun 13 - LONDON, UK @ The Garage
Jun 14 - SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ The Ageas Bowl *
Jun 16 - LONDON, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
Jun 17 - LONDON, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
Jun 18 - LONDON, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
Jun 20 - DUBLIN, IE @ Marlay Park *
Jun 22 - NOTTINGHAM, UK @ Rescue Room w/ Rough Trade SOLD OUT
Jun 23 – PILTON, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Jun 25 - GLASGOW, UK @ Bellahousten Park *
Jul 15 - MILANO, IT @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro
Jul 16 - ROMA, IT @ Ippodromo Capannelle *
Jul 18 - ATHENS, GR @ Water Square *
Jul 19 - ATHENS, GR @ Plateia Nerou *
Aug 4 - GÖTEBORG, SE @ Banana Pier
Aug 5 - MALMÖ, SE @ Mölleplatsen
Aug 18 - RÄTTVIK, SE @ Dalhalla
Aug 19 - RÄTTVIK, SE @ Dalhalla
Aug 25 - VÅNGEN, NO @ Vangen Festivalen
Aug 26 - TØNSBERG, NORWAY @ Foynhagen
Sept 2 – LISBON, PT @ Kalorama Festival
Oct 30 - BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
Oct 31 - WASHINGTON, DC @ Union Stage SOLD OUT
Nov 1 - CAMBRIDGE, MA @ The Sinclaire SOLD OUT
Nov 3 - TORONTO, ON @ Lee’s Palace SOLD OUT
Nov 4 - DETROIT, MI @ El Club SOLD OUT
Nov 5 - CHICAGO, IL @ Bottom Lounge SOLD OUT
Nov 8 - SEATTLE, WA @ Neumos SOLD OUT
Nov 9 - VANCOUVER, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre SOLD OUT
Nov 10 - PORTLAND, OR @ Mississippi Studios SOLD OUT
Nov 12 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club SOLD OUT
Nov 13 - SOLANA BEACH, CA @ Belly Up SOLD OUT
Nov 14 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ Belasco Theater SOLD OUT
* w/ Arctic Monkeys
