The Hives share banging single “Countdown To Shutdown” (watch the video)

The Hives are back with another single from their first LP in 11 years, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons. "Countdown To Shutdown" bangs with precise percussion, heavy guitars, and earwormy bass. The song also comes with an electric music video satirizing corporate ennui. Frontman Howlin' Pelle Almqvist explains, “The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you’ve been waiting for? The countdown to your favorite sports competition? The Hives have you covered with 'Countdown To Shutdown.' A versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!” Check it out below.

The Hives' worldwide tour continues through the summer and fall, including a sold-out show on October 30 at Brooklyn Steel. Their current UK/EU run supports Arctic Monkeys. All dates below.

The Hives -- 2023 Live Dates

Jun 13 - LONDON, UK @ The Garage

Jun 14 - SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ The Ageas Bowl *

Jun 16 - LONDON, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

Jun 17 - LONDON, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

Jun 18 - LONDON, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

Jun 20 - DUBLIN, IE @ Marlay Park *

Jun 22 - NOTTINGHAM, UK @ Rescue Room w/ Rough Trade SOLD OUT

Jun 23 – PILTON, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Jun 25 - GLASGOW, UK @ Bellahousten Park *

Jul 15 - MILANO, IT @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro

Jul 16 - ROMA, IT @ Ippodromo Capannelle *

Jul 18 - ATHENS, GR @ Water Square *

Jul 19 - ATHENS, GR @ Plateia Nerou *

Aug 4 - GÖTEBORG, SE @ Banana Pier

Aug 5 - MALMÖ, SE @ Mölleplatsen

Aug 18 - RÄTTVIK, SE @ Dalhalla

Aug 19 - RÄTTVIK, SE @ Dalhalla

Aug 25 - VÅNGEN, NO @ Vangen Festivalen

Aug 26 - TØNSBERG, NORWAY @ Foynhagen

Sept 2 – LISBON, PT @ Kalorama Festival

Oct 30 - BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

Oct 31 - WASHINGTON, DC @ Union Stage SOLD OUT

Nov 1 - CAMBRIDGE, MA @ The Sinclaire SOLD OUT

Nov 3 - TORONTO, ON @ Lee’s Palace SOLD OUT

Nov 4 - DETROIT, MI @ El Club SOLD OUT

Nov 5 - CHICAGO, IL @ Bottom Lounge SOLD OUT

Nov 8 - SEATTLE, WA @ Neumos SOLD OUT

Nov 9 - VANCOUVER, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre SOLD OUT

Nov 10 - PORTLAND, OR @ Mississippi Studios SOLD OUT

Nov 12 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club SOLD OUT

Nov 13 - SOLANA BEACH, CA @ Belly Up SOLD OUT

Nov 14 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ Belasco Theater SOLD OUT

* w/ Arctic Monkeys

