The Hold Steady add Laura Stevenson, Gladie & Proper. as Massive Nights openers

The Hold Steady are about to begin their "Massive Nights" run, happening November 30 - December 3 at Brooklyn Bowl. They'll be joined by a different special guest each night to open the shows, and they've begun to unveil those for 2022. Laura Stevenson opens night one (11/30), Proper. night two (12/1), and Gladie night three (12/2). Night four's opener is still tba; stay tuned. Tickets for the shows are still available.

Laura also plays Screaming Females 2023 Garden Party in Jersey City in February, and she'll be on a Neil Young covers tour with Jeff Rosenstock in December. Gladie are opening those dates; they just released their second new album, Don't Know What You're In Until You're Out. Proper.'s new album, the Bartees Strange-produced The Great American Novel, came out in March.