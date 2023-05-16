The Hold Steady add more dates to 2023 tour

The Hold Steady have added a couple more shows to their 2023 tour schedule: NJ's White Eagle Hall on September 22, which is a warm-up for their appearance at Philly's XPoNential Music Festival the next day; and Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on October 7, which is with Built to Spill. Tickets for both go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local time, and the band note both shows have merch bundle options.

The Las Vegas show is part of a weekend of events with The Hold Steady: "Keep your Friday night open for a surprise event that we’ll announce soon, and Sunday we’ll be doing a bowling-football watching party-brunch at Brooklyn Bowl. Come and watch (and possibly wager on) football with us, and bowl some frames with the members of The Hold Steady."

Before those shows, The Hold Steady have a few summer dates, including a few with The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four. They'll also hold their annual Massive Nights four-show residency at NYC's Brooklyn Bowl at the end of November. All dates are listed below.

The Hold Steady's new album The Price of Progress was released in March. Listen to that below.

The Hold Steady - 2023 Tour Dates

JUN 3, 2023 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX - with the Mountain Goats

JUN 28, 2023 - Louisville Waterfront Park - Louisville, KY - TBA & Turbo Nut

JUN 30, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL - with special guests the Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

JUL 1, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL - with special guests the Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

JUL 2, 2023 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

JUL 29, 2023 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

SEP 2, 2023 - Minnesota State Fair - St Paul, MN - The Current's Music On-A-Stick with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four

SEP 22, 2023 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

SEP 23, 2023 - XPoNential Music Festival - Camden, NJ

OCT 7, 2023 - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

NOV 29 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)

NOV 30 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)

DEC 01 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)

DEC 02 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)