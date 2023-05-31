The Hold Steady announce Hudson Valley fest w/ Guided by Voices, Tallest Man & more

The Hold Steady have announced their own Hudson Valley festival, Positive Jam, happening on August 5 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY (the same location as Woodsist Festival). The lineup includes Guided By Voices, The Tallest Man On Earth, Laura Stevenson, Oceanator, and Talking Heads tribute band I Get Wild. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/2) at 10 AM with presales starting today (5/31) at noon (password = PROGRESS).

Craig Finn says, "We’ve talked about our ideal festival for many years, and we’re excited to make it a reality to celebrate our 20th year as a band. We are thrilled to have some of our favorite artists joining us to make an incredible day of music and community in a beautiful location."

In addition to the music, they'll have "Arrowood Farms’ locally inspired craft beers and comfort food, along with a wide array of Hudson Valley-based food trucks, clothing, and arts vendors," and there's a THS Positive Jam Prelims Pool Party on August 4 at Accord, NY's INNESS Luxury Hotel and Resort with DJ sets from The Hold Steady, a "special storytellers performance" by The Hold Steady, lawn games, and more.

The Hold Steady also have other upcoming dates, including their annual Massive Nights run at NYC's Brooklyn Bowl on November 29 & 30 and December 1 & 2. All dates are listed below.

The Hold Steady -- 2023 Tour Dates

JUNE

3 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

28 – Louisville, KY – WFPK Waterfront Wednesday (FREE SHOW)

30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)

JULY

1 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)

2 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle (SOLD OUT)

29 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

AUGUST

4 – Accord, NY - Positive Jam Prelims Pool Party @ INNESS Luxury Hotel and Resort

5 – Accord, NY – The Hold Steady Presents Positive Jam

SEPTEMBER

2 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair ‡

22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

23 – Philadelphia, PA – XPoNential Music Festival

OCTOBER

7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

8 – Las Vegas, NV – Bowling/Football Watch Party @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

NOVEMBER

29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl #

30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl #

DECEMBER

1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl #

2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl #

*w/ The Mountain Goats

† w/ The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

^ w/ Dinosaur Jr. and Come

‡ w/ Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four

# Massive Nights 2023