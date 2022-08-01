The Hold Steady announce Massive Nights 2022 Brooklyn Bowl run

The Hold Steady have announced the 2022 edition of their annual "Massive Nights" run, happening November 30 - December 3 at Brooklyn Bowl in NYC. Tickets and four-day passes go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM, with a Hold Steady presale starting Tuesday (8/2) at 10 AM with the password THSBB22.

Say the band: "Massive Nights is a highlight of the year, the beginning of the holiday season, and the most positive rock and roll party we know. The Hold Steady community has been gathering here annually since 2016 and each year somehow gets better. This year will be no exception, and we can’t wait to see you. Expect songs, drinks, friends, sing alongs, and everything else that makes these nights Massive." You can also expect surprise openers, possible full-album shows and more. Stay tuned for more details.

The only other shows The Hold Steady have are a three-night run at Los Angeles' The Lodge Room on September 8-10. All dates are listed below.

Frontman Craig Finn will be touring in support of his new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, with Anika Pyle opening.

The Hold Steady - 2022 Tour Dates

SEP 8, 2022 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, California

SEP 9, 2022 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, California

SEP 10, 2022 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, California

NOV 30, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY - Massive Nights 2022 - Night 1

DEC 1, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY - Massive Nights 2022 - Night 2

DEC 2, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY - Massive Nights 2022 - Night 3

DEC 3, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY - Night 4