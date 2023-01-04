The Hold Steady announce new LP, share “Sideways Skull,” playing 20th anniversary show in Brooklyn

The Hold Steady have announced a new album, The Price of Progress, that will be out March 31 via the band's Positive Jams label. They made it was Bonny Light Horseman's Joshua Kaufman, who produced 2021's Open Door Policy, and the first single is "Sideways Skull." That track, previously known as "Bloodbath," has been on the band's live setlists for about a year -- they played at two of their 2022 Massive Nights shows at Brooklyn Bowl -- and is a typically anthemic slab of punky heartland rock. Listen below.

in other news, this year marks The Hold Steady's 20th anniversary -- they played their first official show on January 22, 2003 at Brooklyn venue Northsix which is now home to Music Hall of Williamsburg. To celebrate the anniversary, the band have announced they'll play the "Same Building. Same Show. 20 Years Later." Not exactly 20 years later, but pretty close, as the show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 6 at 10 AM with presales starting today (1/4) at 10 AM.

At that 2003 Northsix show, The Hold Steady were opening for Koester, and according to their wiki, they played six songs that would appear on their 2004 debut album, Almost Killed Me, and three songs what would become b-sides.

The Hold Steady also have a few February dates with Friendship in Baltimore, DC and Philly and will head to the UK dates in March. Further on the horizon: The WFUV Highline Bash on May 12 in NYC (details TBA), shows at new Chicago venue The Salt Shed this summer with The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four, and Massive Nights 2023 which will happen at Brooklyn Bowl on November 29 & 30 and December 1 & 2. All dates are listed below.

THE PRICE OF PROGRESS TRACKLIST:

01 “Grand Junction”

02 “Sideways Skull”

03 “Carlos Is Crying”

04 “Understudies”

05 “Sixers”

06 “The Birdwatchers”

07 “City At Eleven”

08 “Perdido”

09 “Distortions Of Faith”

10 “Flyover Halftime”

THE HOLD STEADY - 2023 TOUR DATES

JANUARY

28 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (Official 20th Anniversary Show) #

FEBRUARY

2 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar ^

3 - Washington, DC – Black Cat ^

4 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl ^l

MARCH

10 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom *

11 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom *

12 – London, UK – Colours Hoxton * (SOLD OUT)

MAY

12 – New York, NY – WFUV Highline Bash

JUNE

30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed †

JULY

1 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)

2 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

NOVEMBER

29-30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl **

DECEMBER

1 – 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl **

# w/Special Guest Two Dark Birds

^ w/Special Guests Friendship

* The Weekender 2023

† w/ Special Guests The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

** Massive Nights 2023