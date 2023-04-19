The Hold Steady playing 2 NYC shows in May (1 with Seth Meyers) ++ Massive Nights 2023 & more dates

The Hold Steady just released new album The Price of Progress, and to celebrate they're presenting "A New York Evening With The Hold Steady" at National Sawdust on May 11. The evening begins with a conversation with Seth Meyers, who will talk to the band about the new album and upcoming book The Gospel Of The Hold Steady: How A Resurrection Really Feels. That will be followed by a performance. The event is sponsored by the Grammy Museum and tickets go on sale Thursday, April 20 at 1:30 PM.

The National Sawdust show is one day before The Hold Steady play the WFUV High Line Bash 2023 on May 12 at City Winery which is also with Allison Russell, Allison Ponthier, and Brandi and the Alexanders.

The Hold Steady are also on tour, including a few shows with The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four. They've also announced dates for their annual Massive Nights holiday run at Brooklyn Bowl on November 29 - December 2 (details and tickets TBA).

All dates are listed, along with a stream of The Price of Progress, below.

THE HOLD STEADY - 2023 TOUR DATES

APR 27, 2023 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

APR 28, 2023 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

APR 29, 2023 - Show Bar - Portland, OR

APR 29, 2023 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

MAY 11, 2023 - National Sawdust

MAY 12, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY - WFUV High Line Bash 2023

MAY 13, 2023 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA - with Dinosaur Jr. and Come

JUN 3, 2023 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX - with the Mountain Goats

JUN 28, 2023 - Louisville Waterfront Park - Louisville, KY - TBA & Turbo Nut

JUN 30, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL - with special guests the Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

JUL 1, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL - with special guests the Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

JUL 2, 2023 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

SEP 2, 2023 - Minnesota State Fair - St Paul, MN with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four

SEP 23, 2023 - XPoNential Music Festival - Camden, NJ

OCT 07 - VENUE TBA - Las Vegas

NOV 29 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)

NOV 30 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)

DEC 01 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)

DEC 02 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY (MASSIVE NIGHTS 2023)