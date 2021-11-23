The Hold Steady playing ‘Boys and Girls in America’ in full at first Brooklyn “Massive Nights” show

December is almost here, and with it is The Hold Steady's "Massive Nights" run of shows, which are back for 2021. This year's edition runs from December 1-4 at Brooklyn Bowl, and tickets for nights one and two are on sale now (nights three and four, and four-night passes, are sold out).

The Hold Steady's classic third album, Boys and Girls in America, turned 15 last month, and to celebrate they'll be playing it in full on night one of Massive Nights this year. "We're 8 days away from Massive Nights 2021!," they write. "These are our first shows with fans in NYC in two years and we want to do something special. On Wed 12/1, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Boys and Girls in America, we'll play it in full!"

More announcements (including, perhaps, the shows' openers) are still to come - stay tuned.