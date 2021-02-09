The Hold Steady playing virtual Weekender shows live from Brooklyn Bowl

The Hold Steady will release their 8th studio album, Open Door Policy, next week via their own Positive Jams label and Thirty Tigers. To celebrate they've just announced a virtual edition of their "Weekender" shows which they usually do in London. Because of the pandemic, they'll be performing live from Brooklyn Bowl on March 5 & 6 but are timing it so that it's UK/EU friendly: Friday March 5 at 3 PM EST (8 PM UK) and Saturday, March 6 at 3 PM EST (8 PM UK).

"It will be different this year due to the pandemic, of course, but we are excited to gather (virtually) for one of our favorite weekends of the year, and the 4th year of The Weekender," the band say. "Join us from your living room, your garden, your basement, wherever. Crack open a beverage and sing along. The Weekender 2021 is bound to be different than the previous three, but it will be friendly, positive, and joyful. We hope you’ll be a part of it."

Tickets are on sale now, including a full-weekend package and options that let you watch the Saturday soundcheck as well.

Check out the poster for The Weekender 2021 and listen to a few songs from Open Door Policy, below.

The band also note: "Australian Fans - We have something special planned for you this same weekend, so be on the lookout for the information on Unpleasant Breakfast with The Hold Steady!"