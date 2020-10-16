The Hold Steady prep ‘Heaven Is Whenever’ 10th anniversary edition, share unreleased song

The Hold Steady are releasing a deluxe, 10th anniversary edition of 2010's Heaven is Whenever on November 27 (pre-order.) The double-disc set features nine rare/unreleased songs, and there are an additional six digital bonus tracks comprised of "Avatar sessions" and demos. You can listen to the previously unreleased "Separate Vacations" below.

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers wrote liner notes for the set, saying, in part: “Heaven is Whenever saw one of the most loved bands of this, then still-new century take a perceived stumble and face a small comeuppance. It happens. Many bands don’t survive it, much less come out the other side intact and possibly better than ever...A lesser band might have imploded. Lesser artists might have tried to continue on repeating a successful template that denied the real consequences of the machine they built. Instead they dug deep and pushed onward into a darker night of the soul.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

HEAVEN IS WHENEVER 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION TRACKLIST:

DISC 1:

The Sweet Part of the City

Soft in the Center

The Weekenders

The Smidge

Rock Problems

We Can Get Together

Hurricane J

Barely Breathing

Our Whole Lives

A Slight Discomfort

DISC 2:

Ascension Blues *

Touchless *

Separate Vacations *

Criminal Fingers *

Beer On The Bedstand *

At Least Not Tonight *

Wonderful Struggle *

Going On A Hike *

We Can Get Together (Alternate) *

DSP ONLY BONUS TRACKS:

Hurricane J (Avatar Sessions) *

Our Whole Lives (Avatar Sessions) *

Separate Vacations (Avatar Sessions) *

Going On A Hike (Avatar Sessions) *

We Can Get Together (Avatar Sessions) *

Beer On The Bedstand (Demo) *