The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir tap Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan for “Doomed to Grow” off debut LP

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir are a killer, new-ish heavy band from Savannah, Georgia who don't fit neatly into any boxes. Following their 2020 debut EP All-American, they're now set to release their debut full-length album, Slow Murder, on October 14 via Graveface Records (pre-order), and judging by the first two singles, it's a massive step up from the EP. Lead single "Cow Tools" toes the line between sludge metal and deathcore, while new single "Doomed To Grow" features Soul Glo vocalist Pierce Jordan (under his Money Nicca guise) and channels '90s screamo. The band also channels Jesus Lizard-style noise rock/post-hardcore, Slint-style post-rock, and more, so even these two songs can't fully prepare you for all that Slow Murder will entail. We're premiering "Doomed to Grow" in this post, and here's what the band tells us about it:

"Doomed To Grow" is a song about humanity getting out of hand. It focuses on corporate propaganda leading to blind consumerism, pollution, and exploitation of others. Pierce was a no-brainer for the part, that punk-leaning riff lends itself to their power so well. They’re one of my favorite performers, lyricists, and vocalists, and we are so lucky to call them and the rest of SOUL GLO our friends so it just made sense for them to be a part of it. Their part is so sick and I think adds an element of positivity and resilience that the song needed. I honestly get a little defeated about this kind of stuff and it shows in the rest of the track, so Pierce getting to interrupt that with a near call-to-action is perfect. We came up with the idea for the video as poking fun at influencer culture that worsens that consumerism in people's lives. It feels like an uphill battle to promote class consciousness and try to help people understand how bad things are because of how much of that entertainment acts as a distraction from a bleak reality. We wanted to have fun with it but still be heavy handed with some of the negativity that comes from that kind of content, and Pierce gets to act as a snap to reality from that.

Check out "Doomed to Grow" below. In addition to Pierce, the album also features a track with Gillian Carter's Logan Rivera. It was recorded by Chris “Scary” Adams of fellow Savannah band Black Tusk and mastered by Jonathan Nuñez of Torche. Full tracklist and upcoming tour dates below.

And here's previous single "Cow Tools":

Tracklist

1. (picturesque ruins)

2. Cow Tools

3. Grease Log (feat. Logan Rivera)

4. It's All Undone, It's Bullshit, There's No Wow Factor

5. Doomed To Grow (feat. MONEY NICCA)

6. Cesspool

7. Niema (Living Close)

8. (dangerousness)

9. Unawarewolf

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Rain Dogs

September 29 - Charleston, SC - Tua Lingua

September 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

October 2 - Savannah, GA - Lodge Of Sorrows

October 16 - Savannah, GA - Graveface Records 20th Anniversary Festival

October 27 - Savannah, GA - Lodge Of Sorrows

October 29 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest 20