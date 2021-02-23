The Horrors go industrial on new single “Lout”

When we last heard from The Horrors they'd made the poppiest record of their career with 2017's V. Now they're back with something completely different. "Lout," the band's new single, heads into early-'90s industrial/metal territory with crunching guitars and thunderous drums. Produced by Paul Epworth, it's heavy but still very catchy, and you can listen below.

“‘Lout’ is about the relationship between choice and chance, compulsive risk-taking and pushing your luck," says frontman Faris Badwan. "As a band, particularly live, we’ve always had an aggressive side, and as we began writing new songs, it became clear that we were heading in that direction.” Bassist Rhys Webb adds, “It’s the nastiest music we’ve made since Strange House. An intense barrage of industrial noise. A return to the spirit and attitude of our debut LP but blasted into the future.”

Lout will be out March 12 as a 7" single backed with "Org" and the digital download comes with a third track.