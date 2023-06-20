The Hotelier & Foxing team up for ‘Home, Like Noplace Is There’ / ‘The Albatross’ 10-year tour

Foxing and The Hotelier's breakthrough albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace Is There came out just a few months apart, in November of 2013 and February of 2014, respectively, and they also toured together in the summer of 2014. Both albums went on to become key documents of the 2010s "emo revival" era, and since both are about to turn 10, the bands have announced that they'll team up for a joint tour in celebrations of both albums' 10th anniversaries! There's one leg in November of 2023 and one in February of 2024. For The Hotelier, this will be their first proper tour since 2018. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/23) with an artist presale beginning Wednesday (6/21).

The November leg hits NYC on 11/16 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and 11/17 at Racket. Tickets for NYC will be here. All dates are listed below.

Read about The Albatross in our list of emo & post-hardcore albums turning 10 in 2023. Listen to our recent podcast episode with Conor Murphy (embedded below) for talk about The Albatross and more.

The Hotelier / Foxing -- 2023 Tour Dates

NOV 1, 2023

Mr. Smalls Theatre

Pittsburgh, PA

NOV 2, 2023

Skully's Music Diner

Columbus, OH

NOV 3, 2023

The Basement East

Nashville, TN

NOV 4, 2023

The Pageant

St Louis, MO

NOV 5, 2023

The Bottleneck

Kansas City, KS

NOV 7, 2023

Fine Line

Minneapolis, MN

NOV 8, 2023

Thalia Hall

Chicago, IL

NOV 10, 2023

Lee's Palace

Toronto, ON

NOV 11, 2023

The Magic Stick

Detroit, MI

NOV 12, 2023

Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Cleveland, OH

NOV 14, 2023

Howard Theatre

Washington, DC

NOV 15, 2023

Theatre of Living Arts

Philadelphia, PA

NOV 16, 2023

Music Hall of Williamsburg

Brooklyn, NY

NOV 17, 2023

Racket NYC

New York, NY

NOV 18, 2023

The Sinclair

Boston, MA

NOV 19, 2023

The Sinclair

Boston, MA

FEB 7, 2024

Cat's Cradle

Carrboro, NC

FEB 8, 2024

The Grey Eagle

Asheville, NC

FEB 9, 2024

The Masquerade

Atlanta, GA

FEB 10, 2024

The Beacham

Orlando, FL

FEB 12, 2024

White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

Houston, TX

FEB 13, 2024

Granada Theater

Dallas, TX

FEB 14, 2024

Mohawk Austin (Outdoors)

Austin, TX

FEB 16, 2024

Nile Theater

Phoenix, AZ

FEB 17, 2024

The Regent Theatre

Los Angeles, CA

FEB 18, 2024

The Observatory North Park

San Diego, CA

FEB 20, 2024

The Observatory

Santa Ana, CA

FEB 21, 2024

August Hall

San Francisco, CA

FEB 23, 2024

The Crocodile

Seattle, WA

FEB 24, 2024

Hollywood Theatre

Vancouver, BC

FEB 25, 2024

Wonder Ballroom

Portland, OR

FEB 27, 2024

The Complex

Salt Lake City, UT

FEB 28, 2024

Summit

Denver, CO

