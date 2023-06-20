The Hotelier & Foxing team up for ‘Home, Like Noplace Is There’ / ‘The Albatross’ 10-year tour
Foxing and The Hotelier's breakthrough albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace Is There came out just a few months apart, in November of 2013 and February of 2014, respectively, and they also toured together in the summer of 2014. Both albums went on to become key documents of the 2010s "emo revival" era, and since both are about to turn 10, the bands have announced that they'll team up for a joint tour in celebrations of both albums' 10th anniversaries! There's one leg in November of 2023 and one in February of 2024. For The Hotelier, this will be their first proper tour since 2018. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/23) with an artist presale beginning Wednesday (6/21).
The November leg hits NYC on 11/16 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and 11/17 at Racket. Tickets for NYC will be here. All dates are listed below.
Read about The Albatross in our list of emo & post-hardcore albums turning 10 in 2023. Listen to our recent podcast episode with Conor Murphy (embedded below) for talk about The Albatross and more.
The Hotelier / Foxing -- 2023 Tour Dates
NOV 1, 2023
Mr. Smalls Theatre
Pittsburgh, PA
NOV 2, 2023
Skully's Music Diner
Columbus, OH
NOV 3, 2023
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
NOV 4, 2023
The Pageant
St Louis, MO
NOV 5, 2023
The Bottleneck
Kansas City, KS
NOV 7, 2023
Fine Line
Minneapolis, MN
NOV 8, 2023
Thalia Hall
Chicago, IL
NOV 10, 2023
Lee's Palace
Toronto, ON
NOV 11, 2023
The Magic Stick
Detroit, MI
NOV 12, 2023
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Cleveland, OH
NOV 14, 2023
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
NOV 15, 2023
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
NOV 16, 2023
Music Hall of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY
NOV 17, 2023
Racket NYC
New York, NY
NOV 18, 2023
The Sinclair
Boston, MA
NOV 19, 2023
The Sinclair
Boston, MA
FEB 7, 2024
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
FEB 8, 2024
The Grey Eagle
Asheville, NC
FEB 9, 2024
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
FEB 10, 2024
The Beacham
Orlando, FL
FEB 12, 2024
White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
Houston, TX
FEB 13, 2024
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
FEB 14, 2024
Mohawk Austin (Outdoors)
Austin, TX
FEB 16, 2024
Nile Theater
Phoenix, AZ
FEB 17, 2024
The Regent Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
FEB 18, 2024
The Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
FEB 20, 2024
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
FEB 21, 2024
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
FEB 23, 2024
The Crocodile
Seattle, WA
FEB 24, 2024
Hollywood Theatre
Vancouver, BC
FEB 25, 2024
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
FEB 27, 2024
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
FEB 28, 2024
Summit
Denver, CO
