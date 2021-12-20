The Hotelier, Oso Oso, Origami Angel & more played Counter Intuitive holiday shows (pics, video)

Counter Intuitive Records held its 2021 holiday shows in and around Boston over the weekend, on Saturday night (12/18) at Brighton Music Hall and Sunday night (12/19) at Big Night Live. Because of the surging Omicron variant, there were some changes from the initial schedule: night one became a two band bill with Rozwell Kid and Weakened Friends (who were taking donations for Zippah Recording Studios, a local studio that was destroyed in a fire on Friday), and night two went ahead with most acts from the original lineup, including The Hotelier, Oso Oso, Origami Angel (whose new album, GAMI GANG, we named one of the 50 Best Punk Albums of 2021), Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi, Insignificant Other, and Jail Socks, as well as an acoustic stage with Sydney Sprague and Richard Orofino. Both nights were also livestreamed on Counter Intuitive's Instagram, so if you couldn't be there in person, maybe you watched it from home, instead.

See pictures by Ben Stas from both nights below, along with a few fan-taken video clips.